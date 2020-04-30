Clubhouse Chatter: The Bears quarterback should be ... ?

What our Sports staff has to say while waiting for the games to resume.

May the best QB win! The NFL is a business and I think it's smart for the Bears to make it an open competition between Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles. That should bring out the best in both of them. Curious to see what Foles can do for the Bears, though.

-- Patricia Babcock McGraw

Whomever performs best out of training camp should start at quarterback for the Bears until he's proven to be deficient. Part of the criteria should be an ability to complete a pass to an open receiver farther than 10 yards downfield.

-- Dave Oberhelman

Joe Exotic would make for a very entertaining season, but he's currently unavailable. Is Tom Brady still an option? I'll sit down and listen for my aneurysm.

-- Barry Rozner

This might not be a popular opinion but I still think Mitch Trubisky should be the starting quarterback for the Bears. They have too much draft capital invested in him, so every chance must be given for him to succeed. They shouldn't sacrifice the potential of a championship window, though. If Trubisky falters, they must switch to Nick Foles.

-- Kevin Schmit

The 49ers are holding on to Jimmy Garoppolo like he's Robbie Gould. Tom Brady found a new home and the pizza there is just meh. That leaves Nick Foles, Mitch Trubisky or Tyler Bray for the Bears. Considering all the holes in their roster, the Bears might as well flip a coin and hope the new GM can draft Terry Bradshaw next spring.

-- Orrin Schwarz

Training camp should tell us a lot, especially when it comes to which QB is receiving the most first-team reps. I think Mitch Trubisky starts Week 1, but his leash will be shorter than Tarik Cohen's belt. Unflappable Nick Foles thrives in the backup role anyway.

-- Joe Aguilar

Nick Foles. He's not the greatest quarterback, but he knows how to manage an offense and won't kill the Bears with mistakes. If he's ineffective, or gets injured, Mitch Trubisky might be better coming off the bench because he'd be motivated and the pressure would be minimized.

-- Scot Gregor