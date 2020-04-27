Feder: NBC Sports Chicago to host 'Together We Can' telethon Wednesday

"Be Chicago: Together We Can," a four-hour, star-studded fundraiser to benefit the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund, will be presented Wednesday night on NBC Sports Chicago.

Airing from 7 to 11 p.m., the event will feature appearances by dozens of celebrated athletes and exclusive musical performances from Chicago and Plain White T's, among many others artists.

Hosted by NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan and Eddie Olczyk, the special is being produced with United Way of Metro Chicago and The Chicago Community Trust, which jointly established the emergency fund to aid local nonprofit organizations serving the region's most vulnerable residents. Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.