Watch: NFL Draft preview show with Arkush, Aguilar

In this April 25, 2019, file photo, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

The NFL draft, which draws tens of millions of fans every year to TV and computer screens, should get an even bigger chunk of fans starting Thursday with the country still in the grip of COVID-19.

For a local focus on the draft and how it might impact the Bears, Hub Arkush, executive editor of Pro Football Weekly; The Daily Herald's Joe Aguilar; and Arthur Arkush, managing editor of PFW will host The Draft Show.

The trio will provide expert analysis and insider information with an eye on the Bears and the NFC North.