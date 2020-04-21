Spring state tournaments canceled, but IHSA leave open possibility for competition

High school athletic fields will likely remain empty for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. The Illinois High School Association officially canceled the spring state tournament series on Tuesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The IHSA did, though, leave open the possibility of some competition if and when state government relaxes the current restrictions on large gatherings. Daily Herald File photo

The Illinois High School Association sounded the official death knell to the spring state tournament series on Tuesday, but left open the possibility that schools could still have competitions if and when the state deems it safe.

While spring state tourneys are canceled and summer contact days are currently on hiatus, if the state government allows sports to resume this summer, the IHSA will issue new summer contact guidelines for our schools at that time. Additionally, if/when that happens, the board will also consider allowing spring sports teams to play games (likely a limited number to allow senior nights, etc.).

The IHSA's board of directors held a meeting via video conference, responding to last Friday's announcement from Gov. J.B. Pritzker that all in-person learning would be suspended for the remainder of the academic year.

The IHSA's full statement read as follows:

The Illinois High School Association board of directors met for their April meeting via a video conference call on Tuesday where the board of directors announced its decision to cancel all IHSA spring state tournaments. The decision to cancel the spring state tournaments comes in conjunction with Friday's (April 17) announcement by Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education that all Illinois high schools will complete the 2019-20 school term from home via e-learning.

"We support the decision by Governor Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education, and given the logistics, we simply felt we could not conduct state tournaments that meet the expectations of our member schools this spring, " said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. "As disappointing as it may be for students, it is the right decision for their health and safety, as well as for the health and safety of the general public, as we cope with this unprecedented pandemic."

The IHSA offers state tournaments in the following sports and activities in the spring: girls badminton, boys gymnastics, bass fishing, boys and girls track and field, boys and girls water polo, girls soccer, boys tennis, boys and girls lacrosse, boys volleyball, baseball, and softball.

The board also determined that summer contact days are suspended for this year, unless state government and medical leaders indicate such gatherings are safe. At that time, the board indicated a willingness to reconsider how summer contact might be conducted and whether opportunities for schools to conduct some kind of spring athletic events might occur.

"Once it is determined safe to return, we will provide a detailed outline to our schools on the plan for summer contact days and possibly some kind of spring athletic events," said Anderson. "Including if the number of days and dates that coaches can meet with athletes has been altered. At this point, though, all that is dependent upon state government and medical leaders giving the go ahead for such.

"Our thoughts right now are with all the impacted students, coaches and communities. Especially the seniors," said Anderson. "It will be difficult for them to find a silver lining in all of this, but we stress that even if they don't get the chance to compete again at the high school level, they are better for having been a part of their respective high school teams. By participating in high school sports and activities, they were exposed to life lessons in teamwork, leadership, and overcoming adversity that are difficult to replicate elsewhere. The latter is applicable now more than ever. We hope that we can band together and refocus all our efforts on supporting the doctors, nurses, first responders, and all the other essential personnel who are putting their health and safety on the line each day to keep us safe."

The IHSA will continue to communicate with and monitor briefings from state officials, and based on those timelines, provide updates to its member schools as it relates to potential spring participation and summer contact days.

"The possibility of playing a spring sport game this summer is about closure," said Anderson. "If we are able to offer this opportunity, no student-athlete would be restricted by having already practiced or competed with a nonschool team."