NFL draft preview and all the inside info at dailyherald.com

This year's NFL draft will be conducted remotely Thursday to Saturday by Commissioner Roger Goodell. Associated Press

The NFL draft, which draws 10s of millions of fans every year to TV and computer screens, should get an even bigger chunk of fans starting Thursday with the country still in the grip of COVID-19.

For a local focus on the draft and how it might impact the Bears, Hub Arkush, executive editor of Pro Football Weekly, The Daily Herald's Joe Aguilar, and Arthur Arkush, managing editor of PFW, host the Draft Show, and video from the show is available at dailyherald.com beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The trio will provide expert analysis and insiders information with an eye on the Bears and the NFC North.

We encourage your participation, so send your question to shawmediaillinois.com/draft-show and we'll incorporate as many as we can in the show.