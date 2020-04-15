Clubhouse Chatter: You can invite three sports figures to dinner. Who's eating?

Clubhouse Chatter is what our sports staff has to say while waiting for the games to resume. Today's question: What three sports figures would you invite to dinner?

• Joe Aguilar: Babe Ruth, Wayne Gretzky, Michael Jordan. Ruth would know what to order from the menu and would indulge. Gretzky is a hockey god and I'd love to know how many points he thinks he'd score in today's NHL with Goliath-sized goalies. MJ is MJ. Then I would just listen to all three talk and sip my cold beverage.

• Mike McGraw: Jackie Robinson because no athlete has a better story to tell, Vince Lombardi because he left us too soon and Howard Cosell because I didn't appreciate him as much as I should have during the glory days.

• Orrin Schwarz: To your left at your dinner table sits Walter Payton, the greatest player in NFL history, cutting into a steak and telling stories about the 1985 Super Bowl season. Across the table Pele is enjoying a piece of fish, regaling the group with tales of how he became the world's best soccer player and what it was like to play in the North American Soccer League. To your right Roger Federer, still trying to maintain his playing weight, digs into a salad. It is Federer who breaks in to offer the perspective of the modern athlete as the world's best in men's tennis. Outside Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic peek through the window, wondering how Federer got their invitation.

• Kevin Schmit: Muhammad Ali, Ted Williams and Wilma Rudolph. I'd just sit back and listen to three of the all-time greats talk about sports and life. From Ali's protest of the military draft during the Vietnam War to Williams' service in World War II and the Korean War, to Rudolph's struggle to overcome polio and her work in the civil rights and women's rights movements ... imagine that conversation.