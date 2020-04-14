Anderson looks back on Robinson, ahead to White Sox winning championship

Wednesday would have been Jackie Robinson Day, Major League Baseball's annual celebration of the dynamic player who broke the game's color barrier on April 15, 1947, when he debuted for the Brooklyn Dodgers. Associated Press file photo

The White Sox were originally scheduled to be playing the Royals on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The coronavirus pandemic shut down baseball, and all other sports, over a month ago, but shortstop Tim Anderson was able to pay tribute to Robinson Tuesday on a video call with TV broadcaster Jason Benetti and members of the White Sox Amateur City Elite (ACE) program.

"I always look forward to wearing (Robinson's) No. 42," Anderson said from Arizona, where he is staying with his wife and two children. "He left a mark in the game and being able to wear that number is definitely an honor. I wear it with pride.

"Just his overall game," Anderson continued when asked about what he most liked about Robinson. "When he stepped in between the lines, he was a game changer. He played with energy and passion and he really cared, and he didn't really care about people's opinions."

Anderson took multiple questions from Benetti and ACE players and coaches, including how he is handling the downtime caused by COVID-19.

"Just stay focused," Anderson said. "I think it's a good time to plan, a good time to learn about yourself, a good time to understand who's in your circle, a good time to understand who loves you and who is there for you.

"But also, it's a good time to plan ahead and think about your future so that when we do start rolling, you'll know how to attack it."

Anderson has been planning to be even better than last season, when he had the highest batting average (.335) in the major leagues.

"Last year was a huge year for me, I won the batting title," Anderson said. "But I'm not happy, I want more. My ultimate goal is to win a championship, and I'm always on top of trying to be a great dad and a great person.

"Keep myself motivated and try not to get down at times like this. Staying focused and locking in on my goals, I know my destination. I know where I want to go in life so I keep pushing myself and try not to get caught up in things I can't change."