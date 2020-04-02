Sox broadcaster, former reliever Ed Farmer dies at 70

Longtime White Sox radio broadcaster Ed Farmer -- with Secretary of State Jesse White in 2009 -- died Wednesday night, the team said Thursday. Daily Herald file Photo

Ed Farmer, the White Sox's radio voice for the last 29 years and a former All-Star relief pitcher, passed away Wednesday night in a Los Angeles-area hospital of complications from a previous illness.

He was 70 years old.

"My heart is broken, but my mind is at peace knowing my dear friend is no longer suffering," said Darrin Jackson, Farmer's friend and radio partner since 2009. "Ed was a competitor who also was everyone's best friend. I saw firsthand how hard Ed fought each and every day and season after season to keep himself healthy and prepared to broadcast White Sox baseball.

"I first got to know Ed during my time in Chicago as a player and am honored to have been his friend and radio partner. My heart goes out to (wife) Barbara and (daughter) Shanda, the only people he loved more than the White Sox and his hometown of Chicago."

A native of Evergreen Park and graduate of St. Rita High School in Chicago, Farmer was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the fifth round of the 1967 amateur draft at the age of 17.

The 6-foot-5 right-hander made his major league debut with the Indians in June of 1971 at 21 years old.

Farmer was 30-43 with a 4.30 ERA and 75 saves in 370 career major league games with Cleveland (1971-73), Detroit (1973), Philadelphia (1974, 1982-83), Baltimore (1977), Milwaukee (1978), Texas (1979), the White Sox (1979-81) and Oakland (1983).

Farmer made the American League All-Star team with the Sox in 1980, finishing third in baseball with 30 saves (a franchise record at the time).

"His experience as a Major League All-Star pitcher, his wry sense of clubhouse humor, his love of baseball and his passion for the White Sox combined to make White Sox radio broadcasts the sound of summer for millions of fans," Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. "Ed grew up a Sox fan on the South Side of Chicago and his allegiance showed every single night on the radio as he welcomed his 'friends' to the broadcast. I am truly devastated by the loss of my friend."

Farmer joined the White Sox radio booth on a part-time basis in 1991 and took over full-time analyst duties the following year alongside play-by-play broadcaster John Rooney.

Farmer and Rooney worked together from 1992 to 2005, and the duo was named the best radio team in the American League by USAToday.com in 2004.

Farmer became the Sox play-by-play voice in 2006 where he worked with former White Sox outfielder Chris Singleton for two seasons (2006 to 2007) and current television analyst Steve Stone in 2008 before teaming with Jackson in '09.

Farmer was a longtime advocate and supporter of organ and tissue donation after undergoing a kidney transplant in 1991 due to polycystic kidney disease.

He made an annual appearance with Secretary of State Jesse White at the James R. Thompson Center to raise awareness and promote the need for organ and tissue donation in Illinois.

Farmer previously served on the board of directors of the Polycystic Kidney Disease Research Foundation and testified before the U.S. House of Representatives about the disease in 1995. He also actively supported the state of Illinois organ donor program, Donate Life Illinois (donatelifeillinois.org).