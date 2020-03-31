Clubhouse Chatter: What do you miss about spring sports?

What our columnists and sports writers have to say as they wait for the games to resume.

I miss the crack of the bat, the dugout chatter, ballplayers walking in cleats through parking lots, the pop of a catcher's mitt. I miss hearing the starter's pistol, sprinters setting personal records by fractions of seconds, 3,200-meter runners collapsing after the finish line. I miss crisp topspin forehands, unobstructed spikes by outside hitters, the sound two lacrosse players make when they collide. I miss it all.

-- Jerry Fitzpatrick

I am missing boys volleyball. I love the power and the athleticism and the excitement in the game. I played volleyball in high school and I still play on a sand volleyball team today. It's such an electrifying, fast-paced game that is not only fun to play, but fun to watch. And I really appreciate the way the boys play it.

-- Patricia Babcock McGraw

It's the relationships that make this job special, whether it's getting to know new players and parents or renewing acquaintances with longtime coaches and administrators. It's something to look forward to every season.

-- Orrin Schwarz

One of the reasons I love covering track and field, my spring beat, is the opportunity to speak with so many people, often immediately after they finish their sprint, throw, or what have you. That's unlike the other sports I cover. Bottom line, I miss being outdoors and talking to the wonderful people in the track and field community.

-- Dave Oberhelman

I miss stopping by a good softball game on the way to work, and I miss editing all the spring stories. It's such a busy season and it's really cool to see all the great coverage we do, and all the accomplishments of our spring athletes.

-- John Radtke