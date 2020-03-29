Clubhouse Chatter: What is your favorite high school gym/stadium?

What our columnists and sports writers have to say as they wait for the games to resume.

It's no doubt Glenbard West's Duchon Field, the stadium named after the Hitters' legendary football coach. There's simply no better place on a Saturday afternoon in the fall. The picturesque setting on the banks of Lake Ellyn and the weary grass field create a timeless atmosphere. It's old, it's worn down ... it's destroyed more than a few pairs of shoes with its unforgiving mud. And I love it.

-- Kevin Schmit

I find that basketball gymnasiums have their own personalities. Though I haven't been there in decades the one I return to in my mind is at St. Edward High School in Elgin. Situated lengthwise between a stage and an unforgiving brick wall, front-row fans are so near the court they must move to allow a player to inbound the ball. Balconies behind both sidelines feel so close it seems one could sail a paper airplane or wadded hot dog wrapper from one side to the other. That place rocks.

-- Dave Oberhelman

Elgin's Chesbrough Field House is my favorite high school gym, particularly since the new wood floor was installed. Named for Hall of Fame coach Bill Chesbrough, it is one of the larger venues in the suburbs with bleachers on three sides. In addition to several packed Elgin vs. Larkin games through the years, it has been the site of numerous regional and sectional games. Few venues get as loud as the Ches when it's rocking.

-- Jerry Fitzpatrick

Hands down the old gym at Waukegan High School. It takes you straight back to "Hoosiers" with the seats above and around all sides of the court. And when the lights are turned off for the national anthem and the spotlight hits the flag, and a crowd of shoulder-to-shoulder people are just itching to explode for a big sectional championship game, there is no place you'd rather be to watch a high school basketball game.

-- Patricia Babcock McGraw