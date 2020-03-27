What is your favorite high school gym/stadium?

What our columnists and sports writers have to say as they wait for the games to resume.

I'll go way back to my infancy as a sports writer, and to my alma mater. There was no better gym in the 1970s than the one at Burlington Central. It held 800 people, 900 with chairs on the stage. Fans were crammed in like sardines for virtually every basketball game, and when we played Hampshire on a Friday night, the game was sold out by noon Monday. Unfortunately, arsonists burned my favorite gym to the ground in 1986 on the same weekend the Bears won the Super Bowl and the Challenger shuttle blew up.

-- John Radtke

Easy one. The old Arlington High School gymnasium now used by the Christian Liberty Academy. I always wonder if there is any other prep arena in the state with a second balcony, which is my favorite part. The gym is intimate, full of history and sight lines are excellent. It just has that old-time charm about it.

-- John Leusch

There is no venue in Lake County for a high school sporting event comparable to Waukegan's Dog Pound. From Kessel vs. Heldman to Richmond vs. Paul to countless other matchups over the years, it should be the site of every boys basketball sectional in the county. When the place is packed, with all four sides screaming, it's deafening. The Waukegan JROTC Color Guard is a perfect touch.

-- Joe Aguilar

For someone who enjoys the feel of seeing an afternoon football game in a bucolic setting, Glenbard West's Duchon Field (especially when the weather cooperates) is worth the trip.

-- Orrin Schwarz

East Aurora's basketball gym. There's no better atmosphere. Fans on all four sides, the scoreboard hanging down from the ceiling at midcourt, and the noise absolutely deafening when the gym is packed as it normally is for sectional games.

-- John Lemon