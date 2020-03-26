Have you had any interview for which you were nervous or apprehensive?

What our columnists and sports writers have to say as they wait for the games to resume.

Other than my interview with Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford last May, it's been a long time since I've been nervous before an interview. I can, however, vividly remember the first baseball game I covered at NIU in the spring of 1992. Just before approaching a player, a couple of veteran reporters told me to follow their lead and relax -- the guys know we're all learning on the fly. To any aspiring writers, let me encourage you to really focus on this part of the job. Strong interviewees turn into sensational stories. Go in with a plan, but LISTEN to the answers and be prepared to adjust on the fly. Any time you think, "that sounds interesting," go with your gut and ask follow-ups. When interviews begin to sound like conversations, that's when you know you've made it.

-- John Dietz

I guess Dennis Rodman. During the 1995-1996 season, I had a story idea where I wanted to talk to him, but everyone told me he never talks at practice, so there was probably no chance. But Tom Smithburg from the Bulls media relations department told me if I wanted to try, go ahead. I went to the Berto Center and tried to catch him on the way to the locker room and on maybe the third day of waiting, I finally got a chance to ask. He said no at first, but I eventually talked him into sitting down for a couple minutes, despite Jack Haley trying to pull him away. Between working so hard to get him to talk and the fact he was such huge news in Chicago, I lost all train of thought. Don't think the interview went very well.

-- Mike McGraw

I've had the good fortune of interviewing dozens of major league Hall of Famers through the years, and 99% of them stood out but also blended in with the other players in the clubhouse. Ken Griffey Jr., was the exception. Acquired by the White Sox in a July 31, 2008 trade with the Reds, Griffey met up with the Sox the following day in Kansas City. Being starstruck is not recommended on the baseball beat, but I remember a different kind of feeling talking with Griffey the first few times. He ranked No. 6 on the all-time list with 608 home runs when he joined the Sox and was one of the best players in the game's history. He was also a great guy with a better sense of humor, and that brought down any walls that often come with players of Griffey's status.

-- Scot Gregor

I wouldn't say nervous, but I was wondering if the Secret Service would allow me near George H.W. Bush when he was at the Merit Club in the summer of 2000. The two agents near him could not have been nicer as I approached the former president on the 18th tee box. He was following Texas native Kelli Kuehne. We had a brief conversation and he was as nice a man as he had always appeared to be on the national stage.

-- Barry Rozner