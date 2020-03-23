Photo Flashback: Marmion Academy's Mark Peters seals win in 2010 baseball sectional semifinals

This will probably go down as my most memorable prep sports photo, or series of photos, no matter how long I work at The Daily Herald.

To set the scene, it was extra innings of a sectional semifinal in DeKalb. Marmion Academy had taken the lead over Burlington Central in the top of the inning. There were two outs with runners on base as I recall when a long shot to the outfield looked like the end for the Cadets.

Then Mark Peters launched, grabbed, tumbled over the fence, got up with the ball ... it was dizzying. His teammates raced to celebrate. I raced to look at the pictures to make sure I had them. You can't imagine the relief when I confirmed everything was sharp.

They were ecstatic, I was ecstatic.