IOC Member: Tokyo Olympics will be postponed

International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo will be postponed, USA Today reported, citing an interview.

Postponement will likely be to 2021; details will be worked out over the next four weeks.

"On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided," Pound said in the interview. "The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know"

IOC will announce next steps soon.

"We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense," Pound said