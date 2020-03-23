 

Cubs send Pereda to Red Sox to complete minor-league trade

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • The Chicago Cubs sent minor-league catcher Jhonny Pereda to the Red Sox Monday to complete a January trade for pitcher Travis Lakins. The Orioles claimed Lakins off waivers 10 days after he joined the Cubs.

    The Chicago Cubs sent minor-league catcher Jhonny Pereda to the Red Sox Monday to complete a January trade for pitcher Travis Lakins. The Orioles claimed Lakins off waivers 10 days after he joined the Cubs. Associated Press

 
Scot Gregor
 
 
Updated 3/23/2020 8:10 PM

On Jan. 21, the Cubs acquired minor-league pitcher Travis Lakins in a trade with the Red Sox.

Ten days later, Lakins was claimed off waivers by the Orioles.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Cubs still owed Boston future considerations for Lakins, and they sent minor-league catcher Jhonny Pereda to the Red Sox on Monday.

The 23-year-old Pereda spent the entire 2019 season with Class AA Tennessee and hit .241 with 2 home runs and 39 RBI in 98 games.

A Venezuela native, Pereda won the Minor League Rawlings Gold Glove Award last year after throwing out 44 of 132 (33%) attempted base stealers.

Signed by the Cubs as an international free agent in 2013, Pereda batted .248 with 15 home runs and 184 RBI over seven minor-league seasons.

Pereda has played 332 games at catcher and 69 at first base.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 