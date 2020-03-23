Cubs send Pereda to Red Sox to complete minor-league trade

The Chicago Cubs sent minor-league catcher Jhonny Pereda to the Red Sox Monday to complete a January trade for pitcher Travis Lakins. The Orioles claimed Lakins off waivers 10 days after he joined the Cubs. Associated Press

On Jan. 21, the Cubs acquired minor-league pitcher Travis Lakins in a trade with the Red Sox.

Ten days later, Lakins was claimed off waivers by the Orioles.

The Cubs still owed Boston future considerations for Lakins, and they sent minor-league catcher Jhonny Pereda to the Red Sox on Monday.

The 23-year-old Pereda spent the entire 2019 season with Class AA Tennessee and hit .241 with 2 home runs and 39 RBI in 98 games.

A Venezuela native, Pereda won the Minor League Rawlings Gold Glove Award last year after throwing out 44 of 132 (33%) attempted base stealers.

Signed by the Cubs as an international free agent in 2013, Pereda batted .248 with 15 home runs and 184 RBI over seven minor-league seasons.

Pereda has played 332 games at catcher and 69 at first base.