Cubs send Pereda to Red Sox to complete minor-league trade
On Jan. 21, the Cubs acquired minor-league pitcher Travis Lakins in a trade with the Red Sox.
Ten days later, Lakins was claimed off waivers by the Orioles.
The Cubs still owed Boston future considerations for Lakins, and they sent minor-league catcher Jhonny Pereda to the Red Sox on Monday.
The 23-year-old Pereda spent the entire 2019 season with Class AA Tennessee and hit .241 with 2 home runs and 39 RBI in 98 games.
A Venezuela native, Pereda won the Minor League Rawlings Gold Glove Award last year after throwing out 44 of 132 (33%) attempted base stealers.
Signed by the Cubs as an international free agent in 2013, Pereda batted .248 with 15 home runs and 184 RBI over seven minor-league seasons.
Pereda has played 332 games at catcher and 69 at first base.