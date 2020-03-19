Rizzo, Burger, Heyward step up to plate

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo follows through on a base hit against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Everybody is in the waiting room due to the coronavirus pandemic, and that includes major-league baseball players who would otherwise be less than a week away from Opening Day.

Finding something constructive to do with all of the sudden free time has become the main goal for millions, and three Chicago baseball players are filling the void with good deeds.

Anthony Rizzo

The Cubs' veteran first baseman, reached out on Twitter for followers to aid nurses at Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

"Are you looking for a way to help?" he posted at @RizzoFoundation. "Nurses at @LurieChildrens are on the front lines caring for our most vulnerable populations. They continue to give in selfless ways every day for the greater good."

The Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation is raising money to deliver warm meals to Lurie Children's.

"These are the people keeping our kids healthy and ALIVE," wrote the Rizzo Foundation. "They are putting others before themselves and their families. We are honored to provide them a warm meal."

To make a $20 donation, text HOPE44 to 52000.

Jake Burger

The White Sox's first-round draft pick has a great sense of humor, but he hasn't had much to laugh about lately.

In 2018, Burger tore his Achilles twice and missed the season. He sat out all of last year with a bruised heel.

Now, he's waiting to get back on the field for a different reason, and Burger used his Twitter account (@Burgatron13) to offer help getting through difficult times.

"As I sit here and reflect on the last two years in my Arizona hotel room (social distancing, of course), I realized I want to address a few things," the third baseman wrote. "For those that keep asking, yes, I am still playing baseball and I'm still a proud member of the Chicago White Sox organization. Growing up, you never expect to deal with a major injury (times two) while playing the sport you love.

"I've learned a lot about myself and a lot about life itself over these last two seasons. I've battled depression and anxiety. But I've realized that opening up and talking about everything has helped me get through it. If anyone that sees this needs help or wants to talk, my DMs are always open.

"That being said, I'm more determined than I've ever been in my life to succeed. I'm back and stronger for it. Thanks for the constant support through everything. No fan base is better than the White Sox fan base. I'm glad and fortunate I get to interact with each and every one of you."

Jason Heyward

The Cubs' outfielder is giving $200,000 to a pair of Chicago-based organizations to help provide relief during the coronavirus outbreak.

Heyward's donation will be equally distributed to MASK Chicago, which is collecting supplies and meals for families affected by the virus, and the Greater Chicago Food Depository.