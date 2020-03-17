Bears agree to deal with former All-Pro defensive end Robert Quinn

The Chicago Bears have agreed to a five-year, $70 million deal with former All-Pro defensive end Robert Quinn, giving them another elite pass rusher to line up opposite outside linebacker Khalil Mack.

Agent Sean Kiernan confirmed the deal, which includes $30 million guaranteed, to the NFL Network on Tuesday. He did not immediately return messages from the Associated Press.

Quinn bounced back with 11 1/2 sacks last year following a trade to Dallas from Miami despite a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy against performance-enhancing drugs. He finished with single-digit sacks the previous four seasons for the St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams and the Dolphins. Quinn, who turns 30 in May, had 19 sacks for St. Louis in an All-Pro season in 2013 and had 10 1/2 the following year on the way to his second straight Pro Bowl selection. He has 80 1/2 in nine seasons.

He joins a team that missed the playoffs at 8-8 after going 12-4 and winning the NFC North championship the previous year.

The Bears are counting on Quinn to take some of the pressure off Mack, who often faces double- and triple-teams, and boost a defense that has ranked among the league's best in recent years.

Chicago was eighth overall and ninth against both the run and pass last season. But the Bears had just 19 takeaways after leading the league with 36 in 2018. Mack also finished with 8 1/2 sacks after four straight years in double digits.