 

Softball / Preseason Top 20

  • The Huntley Red Raiders pile on pitcher Brianna Bower after winning the Class 4A state softball championship game against St. Charles East in Peoria last season.

      The Huntley Red Raiders pile on pitcher Brianna Bower after winning the Class 4A state softball championship game against St. Charles East in Peoria last season. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 3/14/2020 4:43 PM

Softball

Team Comment

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

1. Huntley (34-7) Defending 4A champs loaded again

2. Palatine (29-3) R. Dick (26-2) leads in the circle

3. St. Charles E. (26-11) Lost 1-0 in 4A state title game

4. Downers South (31-3) Another strong lineup for the Mustangs

5. Barrington (30-5) Soph. B. Nevers hit .410 last year

6. St. Francis (26-4) Class 3A runner-up in 2019

7. Kaneland (30-7) Erickson's an ace for Knights

8. Grayslake N. (26-10) Standerski leads 9 returnees

9. Fremd (21-9) Teschner has 8 returning starters

10. Warren (23-5) Blue Devils reloading

11. WW South (24-10) Tigers took a lead forward last year

12. Downers North (23-8) Trojans will be talented again

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

13. Crystal Lake S. (31-3) Kuffel leads talented core

14. Elk Grove (21-9) Grams winningest active Illinois coach

15. Libertyville (26-8) DeMarco takes over as head coach

16. Lake Park (24-12) Lancers hope to defend DKC title

17. Hersey (27-7) M. Freeman has won 3 MSL East titles

18. West Aurora (21-11) Drager, Nilles impressive 1-2 punch

19. Glenbard S. (24-7) Will Raiders have the pitching?

20. Neuqua Valley (19-9) Wildcats must replace some key players

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 