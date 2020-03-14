Softball / Preseason Top 20

Softball

Team Comment

1. Huntley (34-7) Defending 4A champs loaded again

2. Palatine (29-3) R. Dick (26-2) leads in the circle

3. St. Charles E. (26-11) Lost 1-0 in 4A state title game

4. Downers South (31-3) Another strong lineup for the Mustangs

5. Barrington (30-5) Soph. B. Nevers hit .410 last year

6. St. Francis (26-4) Class 3A runner-up in 2019

7. Kaneland (30-7) Erickson's an ace for Knights

8. Grayslake N. (26-10) Standerski leads 9 returnees

9. Fremd (21-9) Teschner has 8 returning starters

10. Warren (23-5) Blue Devils reloading

11. WW South (24-10) Tigers took a lead forward last year

12. Downers North (23-8) Trojans will be talented again

13. Crystal Lake S. (31-3) Kuffel leads talented core

14. Elk Grove (21-9) Grams winningest active Illinois coach

15. Libertyville (26-8) DeMarco takes over as head coach

16. Lake Park (24-12) Lancers hope to defend DKC title

17. Hersey (27-7) M. Freeman has won 3 MSL East titles

18. West Aurora (21-11) Drager, Nilles impressive 1-2 punch

19. Glenbard S. (24-7) Will Raiders have the pitching?

20. Neuqua Valley (19-9) Wildcats must replace some key players