PGA Tour prepares for cheerless, jeerless golf at Players

A sparse crowd sits around the 18th green, during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament Thursday, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The PGA Tour announced that The Players Championship golf tournament will proceed without fans. The policy will start on Friday and will continue through the Valero Texas Open. Associated Press

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- Commissioner Jay Monahan gave his annual state of the PGA Tour announcement earlier this week, noting with pride that the circuit has events in Asia, Canada, Bermuda and the Dominican Republic and allied international tours in Canada, China and Latin America. He added that more than 200,000 fans were expected and 900 media were credentialed for The Players Championship, which teed off on Thursday at TPC Sawgrass.

The questioning after Monahan made his remarks, though, focused on something else -- the coronavirus pandemic.

"A very dynamic situation," Monahan conceded. Just how dynamic became very clear on Thursday morning, four hours after the first players had teed off in the most lucrative tournament of the season. The Players has a $15 million purse.

Monahan announced that the final three rounds of the tournament will be played without fans as will the next three tournaments -- next week's Valspar Championship in the Tampa area; the World Golf Championship's Dell Technologies Match Play Championship March 25 to 29 in Austin, Texas; and the Valero Texas Open April 2 to 5. The Corales Punta Cana Resort & Club Championship, to be played opposite the Match Play event, was also postponed.

Big prize money is on the line in those as well -- $6.9 million in the Valspar, $3 million in the Dominican Republic stop and $7.7 million in the Valero Texas Open. Those events lead into the Masters, the first major championship of 2020. It's scheduled April 9 to 12 in Augusta, Ga., and could go on without fans as well. Masters officials have been in talks with Monahan.

"I'll leave it to Augusta to share their thinking when they're prepare to share their thinking," Monahan said. "But they have been a great partner, a great help to us as we have been thinking through this over the last several weeks."

The decision to go without fans was not taken lightly. It came after the National Basketball Association suspended its season and the National Collegiate Athletic Association announced that fans would not be permitted in its postseason tournaments.

Monahan had talks with President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the hours leading up to Thursday's announcement.

"Both the White House and the governor's office have been and are supportive of the precautionary measures we have taken," Monahan said. "This is an incredibly fluid and dynamic situation. We have been and are committed to being responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process."

With 93 players from 28 countries, the PGA Tour is more global than most other sports but Monahan didn't opt to cancel the events entirely.

"If you look at our venues, obviously we're an outdoor sport," he said. "We're not in a stadium and this week players are making their way over 400 acres. We've got 144 players here and over the course of a round they generally socially distance themselves. We felt, by taking this step to address the problem with our fans, we're in a position where we can continue to operate the events as of right now."

The situation, though, remains a fluid one. On Wednesday night the Players tournament staff, learning that three more coronavirus victims were reported in the North Florida area, issued a statement that fans who planned to attend the tournament could request a ticket refund or exchange. In an effort to reduce interaction the players were also told not to sign autographs.

"We're relying heavily, as other leagues and sports and entertainment venues are, on the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control," Monahan said in his meeting with the media, "but primarily, given the fact that we're playing 175 tournaments over six tours, this really is about a market-to-market exercise."

Already there's been reports that the second major tournament -- the PGA Championship, scheduled to be played in May at Harding Park in San Francisco -- would be moved to TPC Sawgrass if the coronavirus pandemic required it.

Monahan downplayed that report but admitted "When you get in these extraordinary circumstances you have to make yourself available to your partners. You have to work as closely together as you ever have to help each other get through this."