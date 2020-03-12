NHL suspends season due to coronavirus

Less than 24 hours after the NBA suspended its season due to one of its players contracting the coronavirus, the NHL followed suit Thursday and halted operations until further notice. Associated Press

The NHL season is officially on hold.

A statement from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman read, in part: "Following last night's news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus -- and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point -- it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time."

The statement went on to say that the league is hoping to "resume play as soon as it is appropriate" so that the Stanley Cup can be awarded.

What this means is that the Blackhawks will not play their games against Ottawa at the United Center on Friday or at Washington on Saturday.

Two games against Minnesota next week, another at Buffalo on March 21 and another at home against Nashville on March 22 are unlikely to be played as well.

The AHL -- the league in which the Rockford IceHogs and Chicago Wolves play -- is also expected to suspend its operations. The USHL, where the Chicago Steel plays, did suspend operations.

Here's what Duncan Keith said after the Hawks' 6-2 victory over San Jose at the United Center on Wednesday: "I really don't know what to think to be honest with ya. This is a first for us to be in this situation. You kind of have to leave it up to some of the people in charge to make those decisions on what they feel is best and have faith that they know what they're doing.

"You never want to see anybody -- let alone an athlete or an NBA player -- have to go through it. Seems to be more and more people seem to be getting affected by it."

The NBA's decision to suspend its season came after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

If no more regular-season games are played, it creates a conundrum in terms of how to determine which teams qualify for the postseason.

Anything and everything is reportedly on the table, including:

• Determining playoff teams based on points percentage.

• Allowing four more teams into the postseason, which would create a play-in round for the 7-10 seeds.

• Another suggestion was to give the top four teams in each conference byes, and having the 5-12 seeds play a best-of-three series.

• When there are eight teams remaining in each conference, make all playoff series best-of-five until the Stanley Cup Final, which would remain best-of-seven.