Feder: WCKG rebrands as 'Sportsbook Radio'

WCKG 1530-AM, the DuPage Radio sports/talk station that's been calling itself "Fox Sports Radio," this week is being rebranded as "Sportsbook Radio," Robert Feder writes.

The move capitalizes on the legalization of sports wagering at casinos in Illinois.

No word yet on any new programming at the west suburban Elmhurst station or on a replacement for Rich Eisen, whose syndicated midday show will be dropped by Premiere Networks, as of April 7.

"We're planning to develop long-form and short-form 'Sportsbook Radio' content on WCKG, with local casino and media partners to be announced," station manager Matt Dubiel said.

