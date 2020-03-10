Cook County scoreboard Tuesday, March 10
Boys basketball
Tuesday's results
Class 3A Grayslake North sectional
Notre Dame 48, Deerfield 32
Deerfield -- Brockstein 0 0-0 0, Carl 0 0-0 0, Woodson 2 1-2 6, Frydman 0 1-2 1, Garland 1 0-0 2, Mattingly 2 2-2 7, Lindquist 0 0-0 0, Friedman 1 0-0 2, Shapiro 1 2-2 5, Lieb 4 1-2 9. Totals 11 7-10 32.
Notre Dame -- D'Amico 2 0-0 6, Sayles 4 1-2 9, DeFranza 0 0-0 0, Murphy 1 0-1 2, Bergstrom 3 0-0 8, Lesmond 6 2-2 17, Kilfoy 2 1-1 6. Totals 18 4-6 48.
Deerfield 6 8 13 5 --32
Notre Dame 12 15 8 13 --48
3-point baskets: D -- Woodson, Mattingly, Shapiro; ND -- Lesmond 3, Bergstrom 2, D'Amico 2, Kilfoy.
Class 4A Elk Grove sectional (At Robert Morris University)
Loyola 48, Niles North 24
Evanston 62, Glenbrook South 57
Class 4A Prospect sectional
STEVENSON 61, ZION-BENTON 52
Zion-Benton -- Augillard 11 1-4 27, Naylor 5 0-0 11, D. Taylor 5 0-0 10, Bailey 1 0-0 2, M. Taylor 1 0-2 2, Ransom 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 1-6 52.
Stevenson -- M. Ambrose 9 8-8 31, Kaznikov 3 5-6 12, Holmes 4 4-5 12, Ittounas 2 0-0 4, E. Ambrose 1 0-1 2, Chieng 0 0-0 0, Tenner 0 0-0 0, Hanna 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 17-20 61.
Zion-Benton 11 15 15 11 --52
Stevenson 16 16 12 17 --61
3-point baskets: ZB -- Augillard 4, Naylor; S -- M. Ambrose 5, Kaznikov.
Mundelein 46, Prospect 42
Prospect -- Larsen 7 2-2 19, Dini 4 2-2 11, Woloch 1 5-8 7, Carroll 1 0-0 3, Schneider 0 1-2 1, Oslowski 0 1-3 1, Zardzin 0 0-0 0, Shaw 0 0-0 0, Lombardo 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 11-17 42.
Mundelein -- Enright 5 0-5 13, Baker 2 5-6 10, Ebube 4 1-3 9, Atade 2 1-2 5, Bikus 1 1-1 3, Rooney 1 0-0 3, Moenning 0 2-2 2. Totals 15 10-19 46.
Prospect 10 8 11 13 --46
Mundelein 8 9 19 10 --43
3-point baskets: P -- Larsen 3, Dini, Carroll; M -- Enright 3, Baker, Rooney.
Girls water polo
Tuesday's results
Mundelein 10, Palatine 9
Palatine 3 1 2 3 --9
Mundelein 4 2 1 3 --10
Palatine -- O'Brien 6, Staples 2, Klein.
Mundelein -- Spencer 4, Lopez 2, Beckham 2.
Goalkeepers -- P: Brewer (14 saves).
JV -- Palatine 8, Mundelein 7.
Hersey 14, Jones Payton 1
Jones Payton 7 3 1 3 --14
Hersey 0 1 0 0 --1
Hersey -- Lindgren 6, Fenwick 4, Lindberg 2, Irvine, Lang.
Goalkeepers -- H: Knutson (15 saves).
JV -- Hersey 10, Jones Payton 5.
Maine West 10, Glenbrook North 9
Maine West -- Loewes 4, Piocchiotti 2, Mirando 2, Brito, Mendoza
Upcoming events
today
Boys basketball
Class 3A Grayslake North sectional
Game 2) St. Patrick vs. St. Viator, 7 p.m.
Boys water polo
Barrington, Hersey, Conant at Prospect, 5:45 p.m.
Fremd, Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg at Elk Grove, 5:45 p.m.
Hoffman Estates at Wheeling, 5:45 p.m.
Palatine at Buffalo Grove, 5:45 p.m.
St. Viator at Loyola Academy, 5 p.m.
Maine West at Lake Forest, 6 p.m.
Girls water polo
Hersey at Barrington, 5:45 p.m.
Rolling Meadows at Fremd, 5:45 p.m.
Buffalo Grove at Palatine, 5:45 p.m.
Elk Grove at Schaumburg, 5:45 p.m.
Wheeling at Hoffman Estates, 4:45 p.m.
Prospect at Conant, 4:45 p.m.
St. Viator at Loyola Academy, 6 p.m.
thursday, MARCH 12
Boys track
Maine West at Maine East Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Boys gymnastics
Fremd, Conant, Elk Grove, Hoffman Estates, Hersey, Palatine, Prospect, Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg at Barrington Invite, 6 p.m.
Hoffman Estates at Deerfield, 6 p.m.
Boys water polo
Latin at St. Viator, 6 p.m.
Maine West at Maine South, 6 p.m.
Girls water polo
Stevenson at Conant, 6 p.m.
Buffalo Grove at Mundelein, 5 p.m.
Metea Valley at Prospect, 5:30 p.m.
Latin at St. Viator, 5 p.m.
FRIday, MARCH 13
Boys basketball
Class 3A Grayslake North sectional
Game 3) Notre Dame vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.
Class 4A Elk Grove sectional
Game 3) Loyola Academy vs. Evanston, 7 p.m.
Class 4A Prospect sectional
Game 3) Stevenson vs. Mundelein, 7 p.m.
Boys track
Fremd at Burlington Central, 4:30 p.m.
Palatine at Stevenson, 4:30 p.m.
Rolling Meadows at Maine South Invite, 6:45 p.m.
Wheeling, Maine South at Batavia Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Prospect at Proviso West Invite, 5 p.m.
St. Viator at New Balance Nationals (Armory, NY), 9 a.m.
Leyden at Glenbard East, 4:30 p.m.
Boys gymnastics
Barrington at Lyons Township, 6 p.m.
Boys water polo
Palatine Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Girls track
Hoffman Estates, Maine West, Maine South at Maine East, 4:30 p.m.
Palatine at York Invite, 4:30 p.m.
Schaumburg at Glenbard East, 4:30 p.m.
Cary-Grove, Lake Zurich at Buffalo Grove, 4:45 p.m.
Wheeling, Prospect at Batavia Distance Madness, 4:30 p.m.
Prospect at Bud Swanson Invite (Glenbard North), 4:30 p.m.
Girls water polo
Schaumburg at Highland Park, 6 p.m.
Maine South at Warren, 6 p.m.
Saturday, MARCH 14
Boys track
St. Viator at New Balance Nationals (Armory, NY), 9 a.m.
Boys gymnastics
Conant, Schaumburg, Buffalo Grove at Niles West, 11 a.m.
Boys water polo
Barrington, Elk Grove, Maine East at Highland Park Invite, 8 a.m.
Fremd, Hersey at Stevenson, 1 p.m.
Palatine Invite, 8 a.m.
Prospect at Glenbrook North, 9 a.m.
St. Viator at Jones College Prep Invite, TBD
Maine South at Bradley-Bourbonnais Invite, 8:30 a.m.
Fremd, Maine West at Hoffman Estates, 9 a.m.
Girls track
Barrington at Proviso East Invite, 9 a.m.
Fremd, Schaumburg, Elk Grove at Huntley Invite, 9 a.m.
Hoffman Estates at Burlington Central, 9 a.m.
Leyden at Morton Invite, 9 a.m.
Girls water polo
Barrington at Hinsdale Central, 9 a.m.
Prospect at New Trier, 10 a.m.
Maine West at Hoffman Estates, 9 a.m.