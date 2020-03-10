Cook County scoreboard Tuesday, March 10

To report scores:

Boys basketball

Tuesday's results

Class 3A Grayslake North sectional

Notre Dame 48, Deerfield 32

Deerfield -- Brockstein 0 0-0 0, Carl 0 0-0 0, Woodson 2 1-2 6, Frydman 0 1-2 1, Garland 1 0-0 2, Mattingly 2 2-2 7, Lindquist 0 0-0 0, Friedman 1 0-0 2, Shapiro 1 2-2 5, Lieb 4 1-2 9. Totals 11 7-10 32.

Notre Dame -- D'Amico 2 0-0 6, Sayles 4 1-2 9, DeFranza 0 0-0 0, Murphy 1 0-1 2, Bergstrom 3 0-0 8, Lesmond 6 2-2 17, Kilfoy 2 1-1 6. Totals 18 4-6 48.

Deerfield 6 8 13 5 --32

Notre Dame 12 15 8 13 --48

3-point baskets: D -- Woodson, Mattingly, Shapiro; ND -- Lesmond 3, Bergstrom 2, D'Amico 2, Kilfoy.

Class 4A Elk Grove sectional (At Robert Morris University)

Loyola 48, Niles North 24

Evanston 62, Glenbrook South 57

Class 4A Prospect sectional

STEVENSON 61, ZION-BENTON 52

Zion-Benton -- Augillard 11 1-4 27, Naylor 5 0-0 11, D. Taylor 5 0-0 10, Bailey 1 0-0 2, M. Taylor 1 0-2 2, Ransom 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 1-6 52.

Stevenson -- M. Ambrose 9 8-8 31, Kaznikov 3 5-6 12, Holmes 4 4-5 12, Ittounas 2 0-0 4, E. Ambrose 1 0-1 2, Chieng 0 0-0 0, Tenner 0 0-0 0, Hanna 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 17-20 61.

Zion-Benton 11 15 15 11 --52

Stevenson 16 16 12 17 --61

3-point baskets: ZB -- Augillard 4, Naylor; S -- M. Ambrose 5, Kaznikov.

Mundelein 46, Prospect 42

Prospect -- Larsen 7 2-2 19, Dini 4 2-2 11, Woloch 1 5-8 7, Carroll 1 0-0 3, Schneider 0 1-2 1, Oslowski 0 1-3 1, Zardzin 0 0-0 0, Shaw 0 0-0 0, Lombardo 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 11-17 42.

Mundelein -- Enright 5 0-5 13, Baker 2 5-6 10, Ebube 4 1-3 9, Atade 2 1-2 5, Bikus 1 1-1 3, Rooney 1 0-0 3, Moenning 0 2-2 2. Totals 15 10-19 46.

Prospect 10 8 11 13 --46

Mundelein 8 9 19 10 --43

3-point baskets: P -- Larsen 3, Dini, Carroll; M -- Enright 3, Baker, Rooney.

Girls water polo

Tuesday's results

Mundelein 10, Palatine 9

Palatine 3 1 2 3 --9

Mundelein 4 2 1 3 --10

Palatine -- O'Brien 6, Staples 2, Klein.

Mundelein -- Spencer 4, Lopez 2, Beckham 2.

Goalkeepers -- P: Brewer (14 saves).

JV -- Palatine 8, Mundelein 7.

Hersey 14, Jones Payton 1

Jones Payton 7 3 1 3 --14

Hersey 0 1 0 0 --1

Hersey -- Lindgren 6, Fenwick 4, Lindberg 2, Irvine, Lang.

Goalkeepers -- H: Knutson (15 saves).

JV -- Hersey 10, Jones Payton 5.

Maine West 10, Glenbrook North 9

Maine West -- Loewes 4, Piocchiotti 2, Mirando 2, Brito, Mendoza

Upcoming events

today

Boys basketball

Class 3A Grayslake North sectional

Game 2) St. Patrick vs. St. Viator, 7 p.m.

Boys water polo

Barrington, Hersey, Conant at Prospect, 5:45 p.m.

Fremd, Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg at Elk Grove, 5:45 p.m.

Hoffman Estates at Wheeling, 5:45 p.m.

Palatine at Buffalo Grove, 5:45 p.m.

St. Viator at Loyola Academy, 5 p.m.

Maine West at Lake Forest, 6 p.m.

Girls water polo

Hersey at Barrington, 5:45 p.m.

Rolling Meadows at Fremd, 5:45 p.m.

Buffalo Grove at Palatine, 5:45 p.m.

Elk Grove at Schaumburg, 5:45 p.m.

Wheeling at Hoffman Estates, 4:45 p.m.

Prospect at Conant, 4:45 p.m.

St. Viator at Loyola Academy, 6 p.m.

thursday, MARCH 12

Boys track

Maine West at Maine East Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Boys gymnastics

Fremd, Conant, Elk Grove, Hoffman Estates, Hersey, Palatine, Prospect, Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg at Barrington Invite, 6 p.m.

Hoffman Estates at Deerfield, 6 p.m.

Boys water polo

Latin at St. Viator, 6 p.m.

Maine West at Maine South, 6 p.m.

Girls water polo

Stevenson at Conant, 6 p.m.

Buffalo Grove at Mundelein, 5 p.m.

Metea Valley at Prospect, 5:30 p.m.

Latin at St. Viator, 5 p.m.

FRIday, MARCH 13

Boys basketball

Class 3A Grayslake North sectional

Game 3) Notre Dame vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.

Class 4A Elk Grove sectional

Game 3) Loyola Academy vs. Evanston, 7 p.m.

Class 4A Prospect sectional

Game 3) Stevenson vs. Mundelein, 7 p.m.

Boys track

Fremd at Burlington Central, 4:30 p.m.

Palatine at Stevenson, 4:30 p.m.

Rolling Meadows at Maine South Invite, 6:45 p.m.

Wheeling, Maine South at Batavia Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Prospect at Proviso West Invite, 5 p.m.

St. Viator at New Balance Nationals (Armory, NY), 9 a.m.

Leyden at Glenbard East, 4:30 p.m.

Boys gymnastics

Barrington at Lyons Township, 6 p.m.

Boys water polo

Palatine Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track

Hoffman Estates, Maine West, Maine South at Maine East, 4:30 p.m.

Palatine at York Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Schaumburg at Glenbard East, 4:30 p.m.

Cary-Grove, Lake Zurich at Buffalo Grove, 4:45 p.m.

Wheeling, Prospect at Batavia Distance Madness, 4:30 p.m.

Prospect at Bud Swanson Invite (Glenbard North), 4:30 p.m.

Girls water polo

Schaumburg at Highland Park, 6 p.m.

Maine South at Warren, 6 p.m.

Saturday, MARCH 14

Boys track

St. Viator at New Balance Nationals (Armory, NY), 9 a.m.

Boys gymnastics

Conant, Schaumburg, Buffalo Grove at Niles West, 11 a.m.

Boys water polo

Barrington, Elk Grove, Maine East at Highland Park Invite, 8 a.m.

Fremd, Hersey at Stevenson, 1 p.m.

Palatine Invite, 8 a.m.

Prospect at Glenbrook North, 9 a.m.

St. Viator at Jones College Prep Invite, TBD

Maine South at Bradley-Bourbonnais Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Fremd, Maine West at Hoffman Estates, 9 a.m.

Girls track

Barrington at Proviso East Invite, 9 a.m.

Fremd, Schaumburg, Elk Grove at Huntley Invite, 9 a.m.

Hoffman Estates at Burlington Central, 9 a.m.

Leyden at Morton Invite, 9 a.m.

Girls water polo

Barrington at Hinsdale Central, 9 a.m.

Prospect at New Trier, 10 a.m.

Maine West at Hoffman Estates, 9 a.m.