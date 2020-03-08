Ask Hub: Why does Leno deserve to go but Trubisky can stay?

There are questions for which I have some answers:

Mitch Trubisky and Charles Leno Jr. were equally bad last season. Why do you preach patience with one and want the other guy shipped out of town? Both were (Pro Bowl) alternates (in) 2018. -- Submitted by Martin Dekelaita

Leno has been in the league six years and started 78 games; Trubisky has three seasons and 41 starts. That should be enough to answer your question but there is more.

Trubisky deserved to be a Pro Bowl alternate. In his best season in 2018, Leno was barely average.

While Trubisky's regression in 2019 is to be mostly on him, part of his problem was Leno was awful in front of him, while Trubisky's play had virtually nothing to do with Leno's play.

Both positions are premium spots and tough to fill but it's a lot easier to find a "good enough" left tackle than a "good enough" quarterback.

Most importantly, at no time have I preached patience with Trubisky nor endorsed him as a soon-to-be franchise quarterback.

I've said we've seen some flashes of special traits from him and offered some quarterbacks take longer than others to develop, and that his lack of playing time in college clearly stunted his NFL development. The Bears aren't in a position via salary cap, draft pick or assets to trade to find a better prospect at this time.

You can't just write off the second overall pick in the draft as a 25-year-old, while moving on from a 28-year-old seventh-round pick who peaked at barely average and went backward last year.

My issue with Leno is at no time that I can find on tape has he shown any special traits or signs he's going to be better than he is now.

The only thing I hate about my job is it requires me to give unflattering reports on players who are often good people.

The offense isn't going to reach its potential without vastly improved play from the left tackle and quarterback.

With player safety and the inevitable 17-game season as major talking points with the new CBA, has adding a second bye been discussed? This creates two extra weeks of revenue with only one extra game for players. -- Submitted by Vice

It absolutely has been discussed, but I can't say with certainty it's in the offer the players are considering.

I would be very surprised if it's not in the offer because most of the players I talk to object strenuously to adding more regular season games and have indicated there's no way they'd consider it without an extra bye week.

Additionally, it makes sense for all the reasons you listed.

There are two possibilities around the offer on the table that is getting so much ink and chatter right now.

I believe it's being pushed hard by the owners because it obviously benefits them a lot more than it does the players to get it done early, and they're leaking all these positive hopes to claim the early high ground and make sure they can put it on the players if it doesn't get done.

Based on what we think we know from what's been leaked, it doesn't sound like there's nearly enough in this deal for the players to get them back to where they were in 2011 before getting crushed in the current CBA.

Sure, everyone would love to get a good deal done, but if the players are going to do it a year early they should at least be sure they don't leave a penny on the table.

Here's one thing we know: The players were getting just over 51 percent of football revenue before DeMaurice Smith convinced them to give away the house last time and drop to 47 percent. We believe this deal gets them back to 48 to 48.5 percent nine years later, while football revenue has increased over 50 percent.

How is that fair to players?

Will Ryan Pace swallow his ego and sign a quarterback for the Bears to take the next step? -- Submitted by Derek Price

There is no reason to believe Ryan Pace's ego has anything to do with Mitch Trubisky's future. I think it's a certainty Pace will sign a new veteran backup and either draft or find a rookie in undrafted free agency to try and develop at the position.

What's your early estimate for the Bears' record and division finish next year? -- Submitted by 46 & 2

You tell me who will be competing at quarterback, left tackle, right guard, tight end, inside linebacker, outside linebacker and safety, and I'll give you a guess. I expect them to contend for the NFC North title in 2020 because they were actually a lot closer to being able to contend last season than people want to acknowledge, and the Packers and Vikings have as many questions to answer as the Bears do. I'd just as soon try and win the lottery than guess the Bears' 2020 record without any idea what the roster's going to look like.