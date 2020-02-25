Hub Arkush: Don't be surprised if Bears offensive line receives offseason overhaul

If the Bears brass' defense of struggling QB Mitch Trubisky on Tuesday frustrates you as a Bears fan, I'm sorry, but consider this: It certainly gives us a strong hint at where the Bears see their greatest needs on offense, and it's not at quarterback. It's at offensive line. Associated press

INDIANAPOLIS -- A significant segment of Bears nation can wail and moan all they want about the Bears investing at least one more season in the Mitch Trubisky experiment.

Unwilling to apologize for or defend that plan Tuesday on Day 1 of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy did at least offer a likely explanation for what they hope is the light at the end of the tunnel.

Asked to explain his "unwavering' faith in his young signal caller, Nagy offered, "When you say 'unwavering,' this will be going into his fourth year.

"For us, if we all think that that's what we want from him, from last year, we're fooling ourselves.

"He knows that, and we know that.

"But at the same time, we need to be real. What's around him?"

Nagy's peek behind the curtain came less than an hour after Pace said the same thing in just slightly different words.

What was different in the Bears offense during Trubisky's disappointing 2019 versus his quantum leap forward in 2018?

David Montgomery, Mike Davis and Ryan Nall replaced Jordan Howard and Benny Cunningham at running back.

Tight end Trey Burton traded a 54 catch, 569 yard, 6 touchdown receiving season for an injury-ravaged 14 catch, 84 yards, 0 touchdown campaign in which he played just eight games.

Adam Shaheen went from a disappointing injury-shortened 2018 campaign to a failed and injury-ravaged 2019.

Allen Robinson put up Pro Bowl-type numbers in 2019, but Taylor Gabriel went from 67 catches for 688 yards and 2 touchdowns two seasons ago to 29 catches for 353 yards and 4 touchdowns. Anthony Miller went from 33 catches for 423 yards and 7 touchdowns to 52 catches for 656 yards but with only 2 touchdowns.

On the offensive line, Charles Leno went from Pro Bowl alternate at left tackle in 2018 to average to awful last season. A position switch for Cody Whitehair and James Daniels failed badly enough they had to be switched back at midseason, Kyle Long missed at least half the season for the fourth straight year and Bobby Massie missed five games, first to Vertigo and then a high ankle sprain.

Still, Pace doesn't see running back as a real need.

"We like the group we have right now. I think Tarik (Cohen), when he's rolling, kind of gives us the scatback.

"And then David (Montgomery), just his ability to break tackles and run with power.

"And then as we talked about, maybe sprinkling Cordarrelle Patterson some and his explosiveness. And Ryan Nall, we like Ryan Nall a lot."

Pace also doesn't think the salary cap casualty of releasing Taylor Gabriel created a big need.

"There's some guys there that we like. You think of guys like (Riley) Ridley and (Javon) Wims, there's some depth there that we like."

Certainly, tight end is a need, but Pace thinks they may already have a head start with a healthy Burton and the signing of veteran free agent Demetrius Harris.

"It's interesting, his (Harris) background coming in as a basketball player and then developing into more of what we see as like a "Y" tight end.

"Demetrius has strengths in the blocking aspect. We think he can kind of flourish in the scheme that we have."

The Bears can still get better in all of those areas, but consider what Nagy had to say when asked about last year's O-line and how new coach Juan Castillo can help.

"So to answer your second question, Coach Castillo, here is the best part about him ...

"This will be our third year together and we know that even in those positions, we will have some competition rolling."

Silence from both Pace and Nagy on their offensive line talent.

They each mentioned specific players on both sides of the ball at every position except the offensive line, perhaps unintentionally telling us exactly where they see their greatest need.

I left Day 1 of the combine feeling like not only will the Bears use at least one of their two second-round picks on an offensive tackle or guard, that could very well be where they spend the 43rd and 50th overall selections.

• Hub Arkush, the executive editor of Pro Football Weekly, can be reached at harkush@profootballweekly.com or on Twitter @Hub_Arkush.