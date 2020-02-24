Blackhawks trade Lehner, Gustafsson

The Chicago Blackhawks traded defenseman Erik Gustafsson to the Calgary Flames. Associated Press/Nov. 13, 2019

The Chicago Blackhawks traded goalie Robin Lehner to the Vegas Golden Knights. Associated Press/Oct. 27, 2019

The Blackhawks took until the last minute Monday, but ended up trading goalie Robin Lehner to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Hawks also traded defenseman Erik Gustafsson to the Calgary Flames.

We are still waiting for details on what the Hawks received in return for both players.

Here is what Lehner tweeted at 2:30 p.m.: "Thank you Chicago. What a great city. Fans were unbelievable and I'm not going to forget the short time there. I believe in this team and still do. Great teammates! gonna miss all of you. The city and guys deserve the best."

He then immediately followed that up with: "Really exited to join Vegas. Going to be a ride. Can't wait to get there but please no drums at the airport I'm shy..."

Vegas is an interesting destination for Lehner, who will likely push a struggling Marc-Andre Fleury.

Lehner, who signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Hawks last off-season, will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Lehner went 16-10-5 with a .918 save percentage and 3.01 goals-against average for the Hawks.

Fleury is 25-14-5 with a .906 save percentage and 2.79 GAA.

Hawks GM Stan Bowman is slated to talk with the media this afternoon.

Gustafsson, who is going to be an unrestricted free agent in July, scored 17 goals for the Hawks last season and had 6 in 59 games this season.

The offensively gifted Swede figures to help one of Flames' power-play units, but he can be a big defensive liability against an opponent's top forwards.

Calgary is 32-25-6 this season and currently occupies the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

After playing 41 regular-season games in 2015-16, he committed a crucial turnover that led to Troy Brouwer's winning goal in Game 7 of the Hawks' first-round setback to St. Louis.

Gustafsson spent the next season in Rockford, then was called up midway through the 2017-18 campaign and started showing what he could do at the next level by scoring 5 goals in 35 games.

It was Hawks coach Jeremy Colliton who helped Gustafsson understand what it takes to be an everyday defensemen when both were still in Rockford.

"He's got the world at his feet if he wants as far as his ability to contribute in this league at a high level," Colliton said in December 2018. "He's going to make -- you've heard me say this before -- those special plays. …

"But it's raising the minimum level that he plays at. If he does that, then he can be a top player on top teams."

Said Duncan Keith: "You know the coach knows you and he knows the value in what you can bring. He had that confidence as the seasons wore on here."