 

DuPage County scoreboard for Monday, Feb. 17

 
Updated 2/17/2020 10:43 PM

Coaches, please report all scores to the Daily Herald by e-mailing prepsports@dailyherald.com.

Girls basketball

Monday's results

Class 2A Orr sectional

DePaul College Prep 53, Timothy Christian 51

DePaul Prep -- Jones 0 0-0 0, Cox 3 0-0 6, N. Roe 0 1-2 1, S. Roe 0 5-5 5, Adams 4 2-2 10, Bud'zewski 2 0-1 4, O'Neill 3 3-6 9, Moya 1 1-1 4, Bustamante 0 0-0 0, Downes 5 2-4 15. Totals: 18 14-21 53.

Timothy Christian -- Drye 2 0-0 6, Alex 2 1-2 7, Carstensen 1 0-0 3, Roland 5 2-4 13, Schuringa 10 2-3 22. Totals: 20 5-9 51.

DePaul Prep 17 17 8 12 --53

Timothy Christ. 14 12 14 11 --51

3-point baskets: DP: Downes 2, Moya. TC: Drye 2, Alex 2, Carstensen, Roland. Fouled out: None.

Class 3A Burlington Central regional

Plano 43, Hinsdale South 39 (OT)

Class 3A Antioch regional

Fenton 49, North Chicago 48

North Chicago -- Timmons 0 0-0 0, Davbis 1 1-3 3, Hill 12 0-3 27, Blanchard 0 2-2 2, Knox 4 0-0 8, Hurt 0 0-0 0, Moore 0 0-0 0, McDuffy 2 4-8 8. Totals -- 20 7-16 48.

Fenton -- Hoffing 3 2-2 9, Miller 4 2-4 11, Milano 2 0-0 3, Lucas 0 2-3 2, Haska 1 1-2 3, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Tellez 1 2-3 5, Aguirre 3 0-0 9, Lira 0 0-0 0, Gakovic 0 0-0 0, Rocha 2 0-0 4, Spencer 0 0-0 0, Luyla 0 0-2 0, Millard 0 0-0 0. Totals -- 16 9-14 49.

North Chicago 5 14 13 16 --48

Fenton 7 16 21 12 --49

3-point baskets: NC: Hill. F: Aguirre 3, Milano 2, Miller, Tellez, Hoing. Fouled out: NC: Knox.

Class 4A Batavia regional

Glenbard North 46, West Chicago 25

Class 4A Schaumburg regional

Wheaton Warrenville South 60, Hoffman Estates 19

WW South -- Marcheschi 2 1-1 5; Briggs 4 0-0 8; Economos 1 0-0 2; Showman 2 0-0 4; Shaughnessy 2 0-0 5; Maher 3 0-0 8; Huntzinger 6 1-2 15; Cisar 1 0-0 2; Chex 1 0-0 2; Kroehnke 3 2-2 9. Totals 25 4-5 60.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Hoffman Estates -- Oliver 1 0-0 2; Prasad 1 0-0 3; Wadas 1 0-0 2; Hurd 1 0-0 2; Rami 2 3-4 7; Sims 1 1-3 3. Totals 7 47- 19.

WW South 8 26 22 4 --60

Hoffman Estates 2 5 7 5 --19

3-point baskets: WWS: Shaughnessy, Maher 2, Huntzinger 2, Kroehnke. HE: Prasad.

Class 4A Oswego regional

Neuqua Valley 64, Naperville Central 61

Neuqua Valley -- Sun 3 0-0 7, Wisner 6 3-4 18, Devine 6 2-4 14, Vonnahme 1 0-0 2, Gallegos 7 9-13 23, Poulakidas 0 0-0 0, Clifford 0 0-2 0. Totals: 23 14-23 64.

Naperville Central -- Melby 7 2-2 19, Umbright 3 2-2 8, Spisak 3 0-0 7, Maida 1 0-0 3, Allen 2 3-3 7, Opalka 6 0-0 15, Prasad 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 7-7 61.

Neuqua Valley 16 13 18 17 --64

Naperville Cent. 11 14 14 22 --61

3-point baskets: NV: Wisner 3, Sun. NC: Melby 3, Opalka 3, Maida, Spisak. Fouled out: NC: Melby, Umbright.

Upcoming events

TODAY

Boys basketball

Aurora Christian at IC Catholic Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Bartlett at Fenton, 7 p.m.

Downers Grove South at Leyden, 7:30 p.m.

Elmwood Park at Westmont, 7:30 p.m.

Glenbard East at West Chicago, 7 p.m.

Glenbard West at Lyons Twp., 6:30 p.m.

Hinsdale Central at Downers Grove North, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Forest Academy at Wheaton Academy, 6 p.m.

Lake Park at Wheaton Warrenville South, 7:15 p.m.

Larkin at Glenbard South, 7 p.m.

Lyons at Glenbard West, 7:30 p.m.

Marmion at Montini, 7 p.m.

Morton at Addison Trail, 7 p.m.

Nazareth at Metea Valley, 7 p.m.

Plainfield North at Neuqua Valley, 7 p.m.

Proviso West at York, 7:30 p.m.

St. Charles North at Glenbard North, 7:15 p.m.

St. Edward at Timothy Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Waubonsie Valley at Oswego East, 6:30 p.m.

Wheaton North at Geneva, 7:15 p.m.

Willowbrook at Proviso East, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Class 2A St. Joseph sectional

Semifinals, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A Burlington Central regional

Burlington Central vs. Hinsdale South/Plano winner, 6 p.m.

Glenbard South vs. St. Francis, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A Lake Park regional

Lake Park vs. St. Charles East, 6 p.m.

Bartlett vs. Glenbard East, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A Schaumburg regional

York vs. WW South/Hoffman Estates winner, 6 p.m.

St. Charles North vs. Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A Batavia regional

Geneva vs. Glenbard North/West Chicago winner, 6 p.m.

Willowbrook vs. Batavia, 7:30 p.m.

Cass 4A Glenbard West regional

Wheaton North vs. Conant, 6 p.m.

Glenbard West vs. Addison Trail, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A Plainfield North regional

Benet vs. Plainfield East/Romeoville winner, 6 p.m.

Waubonsie Valley vs. Plainfield North, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A Yorkville regional

Naperville North vs. East Aurora, 6 p.m.

West Aurora vs. Yorkville, 7:30 p.m.

Boys track & field

Bartlett at Glenbard West, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track & field

Bartlett, Streamwood at West Chicago, 4:30 p.m.

Waubonsie Valley at Glenbrook South, 4:30 p.m.

