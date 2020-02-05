DuPage County scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 5

Boys basketball

Wednesday's results

Glenbard South 75, Urban Prep 41

Glenbard South -- Burnett 3 0-2 6; Goodrum 2 0-0 4; Payton 3 0-0 6; Plaso 2 0-0 5; Hardtke 4 0-0 8; McKinnie 0 0-2 0; Malone 7 1-1 18; Temcio 4 4-4 12; Blan 1 0-0 2; Maloku 1 0-0 2; Miller 1 0-0 2; Folkerts 4 1-2 10. Totals 32 6-11 75.

Urban Prep 9 2 14 11 --41

Glenbard South 30 17 24 4 --75

3-point baskets: GS: Malone 3, Folkerts. Fouled out: GS: None.

IC Catholic prep 77, Francis Parker 72

IC Catholic Prep -- Jordan 11 3-4 31, Lee 3 8-11 14, Landon 0 4-6 4, Cronin 2 0-2 4, Falduto 0, Richardson 2 0-0 4, M. Hilgart 1 0-0 3, J. Hilgart 2 0-0 6, Gaudio 1 0-0 3

Francis Parker -- Grift 2 0-0 5, Jackson 1 2-2 5, Bodie 0,p Perce 9 1-1 23, Scottio 0, Oliver 8 1-1 20, Nick 4 5-5 14, Hamosch 1 0-0 2, Elliot 0, Simon 1 0-0 3

IC Catholic Prep 14 13 18 32 --77

Francis Parker 19 16 12 25 --72

3-point baskets: IC: Jordan 6, J.Hilgart 2, Gaudio, M.Hilgart. FP: Prece 4, Oliver 3, Nick, Grift, Jackson.

Girls basketball

Wednesday's results

Benet 57, St. Viator 47

Benet -- .Berry 3 0-0 8; Schramek 3 0-2 6; Forney 2 0-0 4; Sheehan 1 1-2 4; K.Moriarty 1 1-2 3; Rogers 1 2-2 4; L.Moriarty 0 2-2 2; Holmes 8 4-6 26 Totals 18 10-16 57.

St. Viator -- Ahram 4 1-1 9; Horbach 7 0-0 14; McClellan 1 0-0 2; Longstreet 1 0-0 2; Sexton 0 0-2 0; Bergstrom 7 5-6 22. Totals 20 6-9 49.

Benet 14 12 17 14 --57

St. Viator 7 11 16 15 --49

3-point baskets: B:: Berry 2, Sheehan, Holmes 6. SV: Bergstrom. Fouled out: None.

Lisle 43, Wilmington 40 (OT)

Wilmington -- Mann 4 0-1 8, Sanford 3 16-24 22, Gramlich 0 1-5 1, Rink 3 1-3 7, Reents 1 0-0 2, Marcum 0 0-0 0, Haga 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 18-33 40.

Lisle -- Casmer 3 2-3 8, Allen 1 3-5 5, Kane 3 1-3 7, Johnston 1 0-0 2, Rossin 5 1-3 11, Russell 4 0-0 8, Klein 1 0-1 2, Baur 0 0-0 0, deBuhr 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 7-15 43.

Wilmington 10 9 11 9 1--40

Lisle 15 9 7 8 4--43

3-point baskets: None. Fouled out: W: Gramlich. L: Russell.

Montini 59, Lincoln Way West 48

Lincoln-Way West -- A. Gugliuzza 3 0-0 9, Tar. Gugliuzza 1 0-4 3, Tay. Gugliuzza 7 3-3 18, Wooldridge 3 5-9 11, Swanberg 3 0-0 7, Pittman 0 0-0 0, Ryan 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 8-16 48.

Montini -- Sullivan 4 0-0 11, Charles 4 2-2 11, Thomas 6 3-8 15, Giordano 1 1-2 4, Prochaska 1 0-0 3, White 0 0-0 0, Thornton 3 0-0 6, Mezan 0 0-0 0, Blacher 0 0-0 0, Saracco 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 6-12 50.

Lincoln Way W. 14 12 14 8 --48

Montini 14 10 8 18 --50

3-point baskets: LWW: A.Gugliuzza 3, Tar..Gugliuzza; Tay.Gugliuzza, Swanberg. M: Sullivan 3, Charles, Giordano, Prochaska. Fouled out: None.

Tuesday's late results

Lyons 67, Hinsdale Central 51

Lyons -- .Hahn 7 0-0 20; Kosanovich 3 0-0 9; Cesarim 2 0-0 6; Mattern 1 0-0 2; Cranny 0 2-2 2; Markowrth 1 0-0 2; Purcell 5 2-3 13; Purcell 0 1-2 1; Conner 6 0-0 12 Totals 25 5-7 67.

Hinsdale Central -- Cernugel 4 0-0 12; Conley 2 0-0 5; Randle 1 4-4 6; Sarros 3 1-1 7; Butler 3 0-0 8; Ward 0 1-2 1; Monyek 3 3-5 9; Amegadjie 0 3-4 3. Totals 16 12-16 51.

Lyons 15 18 20 12 --67

Hinsdsale Cent. 7 9 16 19 --51

3-point baskets: L: Hahn 6, Kosanovich 3, Cesarim 2, Purcell, HC: Cernugel 4, Conley, Butler 2. Fouled out: None.

Girls gymnastics

Wednesday's results

Lake Park regional

Team results

Lake Park 139.75; Glenbard North 138.15; Willowbrook 128.0; Addison Trail 123.7

advancing individuals

Vault -- McQuillan (GN) 9.2; Wagner (GN) 9.075; Naronowicz (LP) 9.075; Ozeki (GN) 9.075; Placek (Wbk) 9.05.

Uneven bars -- Naumovsky (Wbk) 9.125; Kurek (LP) 8.975; Ozeki (GN) 8.975; Wagner (GN) 8.675; McQuillan (GN) 8.425.

Balance beam -- Kurek (LP) 9.225; Ozeki (GN) 9.05; Naronowicz (LP) 8.95; Wagner (GN) 8.775; Naumovksy (Wbk) 8.575; Suhr (LP) 8.575.

Floor exercise -- Perez (LP) 9.25; Ozeki (GN) 9.15; Naronowicz (LP) 9.075; Wagner (GN) 9.025; Suhr (LP) 9.025.

All-around -- Ozeki (GN) 36.25; Kurek (LP) 35.725; Wagner (GN) 35.55; McQuillan (GN) 34.7; Naronowicz (LP) 34.575.

Lyons Township regional

Team results

Downers Grove South 141.95; Oak Park-River Forest 133.25; Lyons Township 127.925; Naperville Central 110.55.

Advancing Individuals

Vault -- Pipilas (DGS) 9.1; Conlwy (OPRF) 9.05; Carlson (DGS) 9.05; Snouffer (DGS) 9.0; Dellegrazie (OPRF) 8.8; Bowers (DGS) 8.8.

Uneven bars -- Carlson (DGS) 9.05; Bowers (DGS) 8.975; Pipilas (DGS) 8.625; Dellegrazie (OPRF) 8.475; Snouffer (DGS) 8.2.

Balance beam -- Pipilas (DGS) 9.525; Stellato (DGS) 9.05; Sarsany (OPRF) 8.475; Conley (OPRF) 8.45; Snouffer (DGS) 8.45.

Floor exercise -- Snouffer (DGS) 9.375; Bowers (DGS) 9.15; Pipilas (DGS) 8.8; Gruca (LT) 8.725; Parrilli (DGS) 8.7; Holmes (LT) 8.7.

All-around -- Pipilas (DGS) 36.05; Snouffer (DGS) 35.025; Bowers (DGS) 35.025; Conley (OPRF) 33.9; Lim (OPRF) 33.15.

Men's basketball

Wednesday's results

College of Dupage 67, Harper College 47

Harper -- Nowakowski 16; Kokosoulis 12; Dell 9; Pineda 8; Millar 2. Totals 17 8-15 47.

DuPage -- Hines 17; Ross 16; Bell 11; Wagner-Talley 9; Shaughnessy 8; Kirkwood 4; Esterly 2. Totals 30 5-10 67.

Harper 18 29 --47

DuPage 33 34 --67

Augustana 79, Wheaton 68

Augustana -- Jelen 3 1-2 7; Elledge 6 0-0 15; Simon 4 0-1 9; Wofford 5 3-6 14; Martin 5 3-3 13; Hanushewsky 3 0-0 8; Pauley 1 0-0 3; Bottorff 2 0-0 6; Ferguson 2 0-0 4. Totals 31 7-12 79.

Wheaton -- Alioth 4 2-6 10; Cruickshank 5 4-4 15; Adom 5 5-6 16; Anthony 4 6-7 16; Spencer 3 1-2 8; Williams 1 1-2 3. Totals 22 19-28 68.

Augustana 42 37 --79

Wheaton 30 38 --68

3-point baskets: A: Elledge 3, Simon, Wofford, Hanushewsky 2, Pauley, Bottorff 2. W: Crucikshank, Adom, Anthony 2, Spencer. Fouled out: A: Martin.

Women's basketball

Wednesday's results

College of Dupage 77, Harper College 26

Harper -- Wolke 12; Ascher 4; Linneman 4; Acke 3; Serna 2. Totals 10 5-7 26.

DuPage -- Rucinski 28; Day 15; Ledree 14; Ellis 8; Schoder 4; Buchelt 4; Pham 4. Totals 33 6-13 77.

Harper 7 9 2 8 --26

DuPage 17 19 28 13 --77

Benedictine 59, Wisconsin Lutheran 56

WI Lutheran -- M.Tramburg 3 3-4 10; K.Tramburg 3 3-4 12; Brug 10 3-6 23; Woodward 1 0-0 3; Mace 1 3-4 5; Gough 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 12-18 56.

Benedictine -- Fanning 10 2-4 25; Michalski 3 3-3 9; Piro 2 2-4 7; Gibler 1 0-0 3; Pitzer 2 4-4 8; Much 1 2-2 4; Brown 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 13-17 59.

WI Lutheran 11 11 8 20 6--56

Benedictine 9 6 14 21 9--59

3-point baskets: WL: M.Tramburg, K.Tramburg 3, Woodward, Gough. B: Fanning 3, Piro, Gibler, Brown. Fouled out: B: Michalski.

Upcoming events

TODAY

Girls basketball

DeKalb at Metea Valley, 7 p.m.

Downers Grove South at Trinity, 6 p.m.

Glenbard North at Lake Park, 7:15 p.m.

Hinsdale Central at Argo, 7 p.m.

Neuqua Valley at Waubonsie Valley, 7 p.m.

Rosary at IC Catholic Prep, 7:30 p.m.

St. Francis at Aurora Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Streamwood at West Chicago, 7 p.m.

Timothy Christian at Aurora Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Westmont at Wheaton Academy, 7 p.m.

Wheaton Warrenville South at Wheaton North, 7:15 p.m.

Girls gymnastics

Wheaton Warrenville South regional, 6 p.m.

Hinsdale Central at Hinsdale South regional, 6 p.m.