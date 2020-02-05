Cook County scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 5

To report scores:

Boys basketball

Wednesday's results

BUFFALO GROVE 69, LIBERTYVILLE 60

Libertyville -- Ellingson 4 1-2 11, Graham 5 0-0 10, Bonder 6 6-6 2, Moore 5 0-0 10, Watson 2 0-1 6, Michelotti 1 0-0 2, Steinhaus 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 7-9 60.

Buffalo Grove -- Brunelli 1 2-2 5, Fricke 0 0-0 0, Craft 13 2-2 34, T. Kipley 4 4-4 13, Cole 3 1-1 7, Harris 3 0-2 7, Solberg 1 0-0 3, S. Kipley 0 0-0 0,,Brosnahan 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 9-11 69.

Libertyville 12 15 18 15 --60

Buffalo Grove 20 6 19 24 --69

3-point baskets: Lib: Bonder 3, Ellingson 2, Watson 2; BG: Craft 6, Brunelli, T. Kipley, Harris, Solberg..

Fouled out: Lib: Graham.

Girls basketball

Standings

Records through Tuesday, Feb. 4

Mid Suburban East

School All Conf

W-L W-L

Hersey 24-6 9-1

Buffalo Grove 16-9 9-1

Rolling Meadows 12-10 4-5

Elk Grove 16-10 4-6

Prospect 11-12 3-6

Wheeling 4-24 0-10

Mid-Suburban West

School All Conf.

W-L W-L

Fremd 21-6 9-0

Barrington 18-9 8-2

Palatine 14-13 5-5

Conant 8-16 3-6

Schaumburg 9-17 3-7

Hoffman Estates 2-22 0-10

Others

School All Conf.

W-L W-L

Christian Liberty 25-3 7-0

Leyden 10-14 3-7

Maine East 6-16 1-8

Maine West 23-3 9-0

Maine South 23-5 7-2

St. Viator 10-13 3-1

Wednesday's results

BeNET 57, ST. Viator 49

Benet -- Berry 3 0-0 8, Schramek 3 0-2 6, Forney 2 0-0 4, Beaumont 0 0-0 0, Sheehan 1 1-2 4, K. Moriarty 1 1-2 3, Rogers 1 2-2 4, L. Moriarty 0 2-2 2, Holmes 8 4-6 26, Demos 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 10-16 57.

St. Viator -- Ahram 4 1-1 9, Brown 0 0-0 0, Horbach 7 0-0 14, McClellan 1 0-0 2, Longstreet 1 0-0 2, Sexton 0 0-2 0, Bergstrom 7 5-6 22. Totals 16 6-9 49.

Benet 14 12 17 14 --57

St. Viator 7 11 16 15 --4

3-point baskets: Ben: Berr 2, Sheehan, Holmes 6; St.V: Bergstrom 3.

Girls gymnastics

Wednesday's results

Palatine regional

TEAM SCORES

1. Palatine 142.750, 2. Fremd 142.525, 3. Buffalo Grove 132.750, 4. Maine East 132.3

ADVANCING INDIVIDUALS

Vault -- 1. Vessell (Fre) 9.400, 2. Eckels (Pal) 9.375, 3. Waddington (Pal) 9.225, 4. Shrimer (Fre) 9.150, 5. Oyen (BG) 9.125, Nilsen (Pal) 9.125.

Uneven bars -- 1. Shrimer (Fre) 9.200, 2. Waddington (Pal) 8.950, 3. Eckels (Pal) 8.700, 4. Gallicho (Fre) 8.650, 5. Oyen (BG) 8.500.

Balance beam -- 1. Baltsas (ME) 9.550, 2. Eckels (Pal) 9.525, 3. Waddingto (Pal) 9.350, 4. Banzen (Fre) 9.125, 5. Tokunaga (Fre) 9.025.

Floor exercise -- 1. Tokunaga (Fre) 9.075, 2. Waddington (Pal) 9.050, 3. Shrimer (Fre) 8.975, 4. Vessell (Fre) 8.950, 5. Oyen (BG) 8.925.

All-around -- 1. Waddington (Pal) 36.575, 2. Eckels (Pal) 36.150, 3. Vessell (Fre) 35.770, 4. Baltsas (ME) 35.575, 5. Tokunaga (Fre) 35.075.

Upcoming events

today

Boys basketball

Schaumburg Christian at Rochelle Zell, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Riverside-Brookfield at Leyden, 6 p.m.

Rolling Meadows at Prospect, 7 p.m.

Fremd at Conant, 6 p.m.

Schaumburg Christian at Christian Liberty, 6 p.m.

Girls gymnastics

Leyden at WW South regional, 6 p.m.

Maine South, Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg at Maine South regional, 6 p.m.

FRIday, febrUARY 7

Boys basketball

Conant at Palatine, 7:30 p.m.

Elk Grove at Prospect, 7:30 p.m.

Hersey at Wheeling, 7:30 p.m.

Hoffman Estates at Fremd, 7:30 p.m.

Rolling Meadows at Buffalo Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Schaumburg at Barrington, 7:30 p.m.

Addison Trail at Leyden, 7:30 p.m.

Christian Liberty at Yorkville Christian, 7 p.m.

Maine East at Highland Park, 7 p.m.

Maine South at Evanston, 7 p.m.

Maine West at Deerfield, 7 p.m.

Boys swimming

Central Suburban League crossovers (Maine East, Maine South, Maine West), 5 p.m. TBA

West Suburban Gold diving meet (Leyden), TBA

Girls basketball

Deerfield at Maine West, 7 p.m.

Leyden at Addison Trail, 7:30 p.m.

Maine East at Highland Park, 7 p.m.

Prospect at Mundelein, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, febrUARY 8

Boys basketball

Maine South at Maine East, 7 p.m.

Collins at Maine West, 3:30 p.m.

Elk Grove at Addison Trail, 6 p.m.

Grayslake Central at Palatine, 6:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Hersey, 6 p.m.

St. Viator at Jacobs, 3:30 p.m.

Von Steuben at Schaumburg, 6:30 p.m.

Boys swimming

West Suburban Gold (Leyden), TBA

Wrestling

St. Viator, Wheeling at Class 2A Notre Dame regional, 9 a.m.

Barrington, Buffalo Grove, Fremd, Palatine at Class 3A Stevenson regional, 9 a.m.

Hersey, Prospect, Rolling Meadows at Class 3A Prospect regional, 9 a.m.

Maine West, Maine East, Maine South at Class 3A Niles West regional, 9 a.m.

Elk Grove, Leyden at Class 3A Willowbrook regional, 9 a.m.

Conant, Hoffman Estates, Schaumburg at Class 3A Lake Park regional, 9 a.m.

Girls basketball

Deerfield at Barrington, 6 p.m.

Fremd at Maine West, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Zurich at Palatine, 3:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at St. Viator, 2:30 p.m.

St. Francis at Schaumburg, 2:30 p.m.

Girls bowling

Leyden at Metea Valley regional, 9 a.m. (Fox Bowl, Wheaton)

Barrington at Dundee-Crown regional, 9 a.m. (Liberty Lanes, Carpentersville)

Hersey, St. Viator, Buffalo Grove, Elk Grove, Conant, Hoffman Estates, Prospect, Palatine, Fremd, Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg at Schaumburg regional, 9 a.m. (Poplar Creek Bowl, Hoffman Esttaes)

Monday, febrUARY 10

Boys basketball

Schaumburg Christian at North Shore Country Day, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball

Class 1A Christian Liberty regional

Game 1) Deerfield Rochelle Zell vs. Schaumburg Christian, 6 p.m.

Game 2) Woodlands Academy vs. Beacon Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Others

Hoffman Estates at Jacobs, 7 p.m.

Lakes at St. Viator, 6:30 p.m.

Girls gymnastics

Leyden at Glenbard South sectional, 6 p.m.

tuesday, febrUARY 11

Boys basketball

Christian Liberty at Alden-Hebron, 7 p.m.

Conant at Schaumburg Christian, 7 p.m.

Glenbard North at Buffalo Grove, 7 p.m.

Hoffman Estates at Addison Trail, 7 p.m.

Leyden at Morton, 6:30 p.m.

Metea Valley at Elk Grove, 7 p.m.

Niles West at Wheeling, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Class 1A Christian Liberty regional

Game 3) Christian Liberty vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.

Game 4) Ida Crown vs. Winner Game 2, 7:30 p.m.

Others

Mid-Suburban League 2-6 playoffs, 7:30 p.m.

Maine West at Maine South, 7:30 p.m.

Maine East at Glenbrook South, 5 p.m.