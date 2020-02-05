Cook County scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 5
To report scores:
Coaches, please report all scores to the Daily Herald Cook County office by e-mailing prepsports@dailyherald.com.
Boys basketball
Wednesday's results
BUFFALO GROVE 69, LIBERTYVILLE 60
Libertyville -- Ellingson 4 1-2 11, Graham 5 0-0 10, Bonder 6 6-6 2, Moore 5 0-0 10, Watson 2 0-1 6, Michelotti 1 0-0 2, Steinhaus 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 7-9 60.
Buffalo Grove -- Brunelli 1 2-2 5, Fricke 0 0-0 0, Craft 13 2-2 34, T. Kipley 4 4-4 13, Cole 3 1-1 7, Harris 3 0-2 7, Solberg 1 0-0 3, S. Kipley 0 0-0 0,,Brosnahan 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 9-11 69.
Libertyville 12 15 18 15 --60
Buffalo Grove 20 6 19 24 --69
3-point baskets: Lib: Bonder 3, Ellingson 2, Watson 2; BG: Craft 6, Brunelli, T. Kipley, Harris, Solberg..
Fouled out: Lib: Graham.
Girls basketball
Standings
Records through Tuesday, Feb. 4
Mid Suburban East
School All Conf
W-L W-L
Hersey 24-6 9-1
Buffalo Grove 16-9 9-1
Rolling Meadows 12-10 4-5
Elk Grove 16-10 4-6
Prospect 11-12 3-6
Wheeling 4-24 0-10
Mid-Suburban West
School All Conf.
W-L W-L
Fremd 21-6 9-0
Barrington 18-9 8-2
Palatine 14-13 5-5
Conant 8-16 3-6
Schaumburg 9-17 3-7
Hoffman Estates 2-22 0-10
Others
School All Conf.
W-L W-L
Christian Liberty 25-3 7-0
Leyden 10-14 3-7
Maine East 6-16 1-8
Maine West 23-3 9-0
Maine South 23-5 7-2
St. Viator 10-13 3-1
Wednesday's results
BeNET 57, ST. Viator 49
Benet -- Berry 3 0-0 8, Schramek 3 0-2 6, Forney 2 0-0 4, Beaumont 0 0-0 0, Sheehan 1 1-2 4, K. Moriarty 1 1-2 3, Rogers 1 2-2 4, L. Moriarty 0 2-2 2, Holmes 8 4-6 26, Demos 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 10-16 57.
St. Viator -- Ahram 4 1-1 9, Brown 0 0-0 0, Horbach 7 0-0 14, McClellan 1 0-0 2, Longstreet 1 0-0 2, Sexton 0 0-2 0, Bergstrom 7 5-6 22. Totals 16 6-9 49.
Benet 14 12 17 14 --57
St. Viator 7 11 16 15 --4
3-point baskets: Ben: Berr 2, Sheehan, Holmes 6; St.V: Bergstrom 3.
Girls gymnastics
Wednesday's results
Palatine regional
TEAM SCORES
1. Palatine 142.750, 2. Fremd 142.525, 3. Buffalo Grove 132.750, 4. Maine East 132.3
ADVANCING INDIVIDUALS
Vault -- 1. Vessell (Fre) 9.400, 2. Eckels (Pal) 9.375, 3. Waddington (Pal) 9.225, 4. Shrimer (Fre) 9.150, 5. Oyen (BG) 9.125, Nilsen (Pal) 9.125.
Uneven bars -- 1. Shrimer (Fre) 9.200, 2. Waddington (Pal) 8.950, 3. Eckels (Pal) 8.700, 4. Gallicho (Fre) 8.650, 5. Oyen (BG) 8.500.
Balance beam -- 1. Baltsas (ME) 9.550, 2. Eckels (Pal) 9.525, 3. Waddingto (Pal) 9.350, 4. Banzen (Fre) 9.125, 5. Tokunaga (Fre) 9.025.
Floor exercise -- 1. Tokunaga (Fre) 9.075, 2. Waddington (Pal) 9.050, 3. Shrimer (Fre) 8.975, 4. Vessell (Fre) 8.950, 5. Oyen (BG) 8.925.
All-around -- 1. Waddington (Pal) 36.575, 2. Eckels (Pal) 36.150, 3. Vessell (Fre) 35.770, 4. Baltsas (ME) 35.575, 5. Tokunaga (Fre) 35.075.
Upcoming events
today
Boys basketball
Schaumburg Christian at Rochelle Zell, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Riverside-Brookfield at Leyden, 6 p.m.
Rolling Meadows at Prospect, 7 p.m.
Fremd at Conant, 6 p.m.
Schaumburg Christian at Christian Liberty, 6 p.m.
Girls gymnastics
Leyden at WW South regional, 6 p.m.
Maine South, Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg at Maine South regional, 6 p.m.
FRIday, febrUARY 7
Boys basketball
Conant at Palatine, 7:30 p.m.
Elk Grove at Prospect, 7:30 p.m.
Hersey at Wheeling, 7:30 p.m.
Hoffman Estates at Fremd, 7:30 p.m.
Rolling Meadows at Buffalo Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Schaumburg at Barrington, 7:30 p.m.
Addison Trail at Leyden, 7:30 p.m.
Christian Liberty at Yorkville Christian, 7 p.m.
Maine East at Highland Park, 7 p.m.
Maine South at Evanston, 7 p.m.
Maine West at Deerfield, 7 p.m.
Boys swimming
Central Suburban League crossovers (Maine East, Maine South, Maine West), 5 p.m. TBA
West Suburban Gold diving meet (Leyden), TBA
Girls basketball
Deerfield at Maine West, 7 p.m.
Leyden at Addison Trail, 7:30 p.m.
Maine East at Highland Park, 7 p.m.
Prospect at Mundelein, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, febrUARY 8
Boys basketball
Maine South at Maine East, 7 p.m.
Collins at Maine West, 3:30 p.m.
Elk Grove at Addison Trail, 6 p.m.
Grayslake Central at Palatine, 6:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Hersey, 6 p.m.
St. Viator at Jacobs, 3:30 p.m.
Von Steuben at Schaumburg, 6:30 p.m.
Boys swimming
West Suburban Gold (Leyden), TBA
Wrestling
St. Viator, Wheeling at Class 2A Notre Dame regional, 9 a.m.
Barrington, Buffalo Grove, Fremd, Palatine at Class 3A Stevenson regional, 9 a.m.
Hersey, Prospect, Rolling Meadows at Class 3A Prospect regional, 9 a.m.
Maine West, Maine East, Maine South at Class 3A Niles West regional, 9 a.m.
Elk Grove, Leyden at Class 3A Willowbrook regional, 9 a.m.
Conant, Hoffman Estates, Schaumburg at Class 3A Lake Park regional, 9 a.m.
Girls basketball
Deerfield at Barrington, 6 p.m.
Fremd at Maine West, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Zurich at Palatine, 3:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at St. Viator, 2:30 p.m.
St. Francis at Schaumburg, 2:30 p.m.
Girls bowling
Leyden at Metea Valley regional, 9 a.m. (Fox Bowl, Wheaton)
Barrington at Dundee-Crown regional, 9 a.m. (Liberty Lanes, Carpentersville)
Hersey, St. Viator, Buffalo Grove, Elk Grove, Conant, Hoffman Estates, Prospect, Palatine, Fremd, Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg at Schaumburg regional, 9 a.m. (Poplar Creek Bowl, Hoffman Esttaes)
Monday, febrUARY 10
Boys basketball
Schaumburg Christian at North Shore Country Day, 6 p.m.
Girls basketball
Class 1A Christian Liberty regional
Game 1) Deerfield Rochelle Zell vs. Schaumburg Christian, 6 p.m.
Game 2) Woodlands Academy vs. Beacon Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Others
Hoffman Estates at Jacobs, 7 p.m.
Lakes at St. Viator, 6:30 p.m.
Girls gymnastics
Leyden at Glenbard South sectional, 6 p.m.
tuesday, febrUARY 11
Boys basketball
Christian Liberty at Alden-Hebron, 7 p.m.
Conant at Schaumburg Christian, 7 p.m.
Glenbard North at Buffalo Grove, 7 p.m.
Hoffman Estates at Addison Trail, 7 p.m.
Leyden at Morton, 6:30 p.m.
Metea Valley at Elk Grove, 7 p.m.
Niles West at Wheeling, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Class 1A Christian Liberty regional
Game 3) Christian Liberty vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m.
Game 4) Ida Crown vs. Winner Game 2, 7:30 p.m.
Others
Mid-Suburban League 2-6 playoffs, 7:30 p.m.
Maine West at Maine South, 7:30 p.m.
Maine East at Glenbrook South, 5 p.m.