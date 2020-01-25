Maine South takes 3rd at CSL tourney

Glenbrook South would stun Class 2A state power Deerfield to win the Central Suburban League wrestling championship Saturday afternoon at tourney host Maine East.

The Titans, who last won a league title in 1972, outscored Deerfield 235 to 218 and third place Maine South, with finished with 214.5 points. New Trier (165.5) and Evanston (139) would round out the top five on the leaderboard.

The depth of GBS was key in its victory as the Titans earned 13 of a possible 14 top six medals however, the Maine South trio of Noah Beltran (126, 27-4), Aidan Hansen (132, 25-7) and Trevor Marks (138, 19-1) deserve an assist in the Titans' success.

All three would defeat top seeds from Deerfield -- Hansen and Marks in the semifinals, Beltran, who won it all last weekend at the Batavia Invite, doing so in his final with No. 8 Rory Perlow, now 38-5.

Maine South heavyweight Teddy Hickey (23-4), second at Batavia, fell just short once again, this time in overtime (2-1) to Evanston junior Valeree Jean-Jacques.

Armand Graham (113, 20-7) and B. Cabrales (152, 25-8) were runners-up in their respective weight divisions, while Vernon Hills senior William Darling (28-2) claimed the top prize at 152.

The best finish on the day from Maine West came at 170 pounds were Rahil Sadrudden (17-9) earned a third-place medal.