Toews brushes off scuffle with Keith during morning skate

Associated PressBlackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith didn't immediately comment about a scuffle with Jonathan Toews at Tuesday's morning skate at the United Center.

Jonathan Toews and Duncan Keith got into a brief scuffle during morning skate Tuesday at the United Center.

What started as a little jawing quickly escalated into a wrestling match. Both Blackhawks players removed their gloves, and Keith's jersey was almost completely off afterward.

"Just a little friendly wrestling," Toews told reporters.

It didn't appear that friendly, though.

"We're ready to go," continued Toews, whose Hawks will face Joel Quenneville's Florida Panthers at 7:30 p.m. "It's a big game tonight. That's the whole point of coming out for morning skate is to get yourself ready to go for tonight's game. I think we're ready now."

Keith stayed stoic during the rest of the skate and was the first to leave the ice after the Hawks did about 20 minutes worth of drills.

Coach Jeremy Colliton wasn't concerned the dust-up would carry over into the game.

"You got a brother? I do, too," Colliton said. "I got two boys at home, so I've seen that movie before."

Won't be easy:

Jonathan Toews admitted it's going to be strange to see Joel Quenneville on the opposing bench when the Blackhawks host the Florida Panthers tonight.

"It's definitely going to be weird to see him on the other side," Toews said. "You just think things are going to stay the same forever and it's weird when things change and guys go to other teams. Coach Q just felt like a staple with this organization, this city as well. So it's definitely going to be different seeing him on the other bench tonight."

Toews, who said he badly wants to win the game, also talked about how appreciative he was of the way Quenneville allowed him to grow into the captain's role at 20 years of age. There weren't a lot of 1-on-1 talks, for instance.

("He) put me in every situation possible and also just kind of let me find my way as a captain with my teammates," Toews said. "I've always said that he was always respectful of our space in the locker room, he treated us as professionals (and) as adults, and the respect was mutual in that sense.

"Very lucky to be able to play for a coach like him for all those years."