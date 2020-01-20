Feder: Will angry Cubs fans turn off TV and boost The Score?

If Marquee Sports Network turns out to be the disaster some critics are predicting, another broadcast partner of the Chicago Cubs stands to benefit handsomely, Robert Feder writes.

Fans who booed bossman Tom Ricketts when he mentioned the cable network at last weekend's Cubs Convention -- and others alienated by the loss of free games on TV and the unknown cost of the new service -- can still hear it all on Entercom sports/talk WSCR 670-AM.

Under a long-term deal through 2022, Cubs broadcasts on The Score (with Pat Hughes and Ron Coomer) "will remain as free as sunshine and a summer breeze," in the words of Chicago Tribune's Phil Rosenthal, who surmised nearly a year ago: "Hughes and Coomer might even gain listeners amid all the upheaval from the 2020 Marquee launch.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.