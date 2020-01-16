WGN to launch half-hour sports show at 10:30 weeknights

Dan Roan and Jarrett Payton will host "GN Sports," a live, half-hour sports show, on WGN-Channel 9 at 10:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting Jan. 28, 2020. Courtesy of WGN

You won't find live sports broadcasts on WGN-Channel 9 anymore, but that doesn't mean the Nexstar Media Group station is out of the sports business entirely.

"GN Sports," a live, half-hour sports show, will air at 10:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting January 28. It will be hosted by WGN sports anchors Dan Roan and Jarrett Payton.

The new show will feature "sports news and highlights of the day, in-studio guest interviews on upcoming matches, as well as the latest in sports gaming, fantasy sports and more," according to an announcement Thursday. Reports will be provided by Lauren Magiera and Josh Frydman.

