Multiple reports: White Sox sign side-armer Steve Cishek

The White Sox have reportedly signed relief pitcher Steve Cishek, who pitched for the Cubs the last two years. Daily Herald File Photo

The Chicago White Sox have signed reliever Steve Cishek to a one-year, $6 million deal, according to multiple reports.

There is a $6 million option for 2021.

Cishek spent the last two seasons with the Cubs. Last season, he pitched 64 innings in 70 appearances with 7 saves and a 4-6 record.

In 150 games with the Cubs, he had a 2.55 earned-run average.

The side-arming right-hander has pitched for five teams in 10 years. He has a 2.79 ERA in 572 games.

The Sox have already added catcher Yasmani Grandal, power hitter Edwin Encarnacion and pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Gio Gonzalez ($5 million, one year) in free agency.

They also signed top prospect Luis Robert, who is expected to be in the opening day lineup, and José Abreu.