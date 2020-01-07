Multiple reports: White Sox sign side-armer Steve Cishek
Updated 1/7/2020 1:30 PM
The Chicago White Sox have signed reliever Steve Cishek to a one-year, $6 million deal, according to multiple reports.
There is a $6 million option for 2021.
Cishek spent the last two seasons with the Cubs. Last season, he pitched 64 innings in 70 appearances with 7 saves and a 4-6 record.
In 150 games with the Cubs, he had a 2.55 earned-run average.
The side-arming right-hander has pitched for five teams in 10 years. He has a 2.79 ERA in 572 games.
The Sox have already added catcher Yasmani Grandal, power hitter Edwin Encarnacion and pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Gio Gonzalez ($5 million, one year) in free agency.
They also signed top prospect Luis Robert, who is expected to be in the opening day lineup, and José Abreu.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.