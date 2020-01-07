Images: Hustle to see our best high school sports images of the week

See the best high school sports images from the staff of the Daily Herald this past week. Photographers covered basketball and wrestling.
Metea Valley's Marquell Brumfield fouls Downers Grove South's Kyle Fenner as they chase the ball in a boys basketball game in Aurora Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Bolingbrook's Tyler McLaurin, left, battles York's Jeffrey Grace in the championship game of the 46th Jack Tosh Holiday Classic varsity boys basketball tournament at York High School in Elmhurst Tuesday.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Glenbard West's Taylor Huff and Trinity's Claire Hanley battle for the ball in a girls basketball game in Glen Ellyn Thursday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
York's Matt Cozzi controls Kaneland's Ade Sanni in their 132-pound bout at the Kaneland wrestling invitational in Maple Park Saturday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
South Elgin's Danielle Kucharski, (24) and Caroline Croft, (11) are announced prior to the beginning of the game against St. Edward Central Catholic Thursday at South Elgin High School
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Kaneland's Caden Grabowski holds Proviso East's Moses Banks in their 113-pound bout at the Kaneland wrestling invitational in Maple Park Saturday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Edward's Madison Schueler, (33) is pressured by South Elgin's Loreal Wilson, (5) Thursday during basketball at South Elgin High School
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Downers Grove South's Jakobe Jones scrambles for a loose ball against Metea Valley in a boys basketball game in Aurora Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Huntley's Ryan Sroka, front, defends against Burlington Central's Joshua Hudgens in varsity boys basketball at Burlington Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Huntley's Uchenna Egekeze puts the finishing touch on a slam dunk in varsity boys basketball at Burlington Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North's Jason Donohue, left, gets fouled as he goes to the floor for a loose ball with Prairie Ridge's Luke Wolf during Saturday's game in Grayslake.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North's Jamon Thomas draws contact from Prairie Ridge's Connor Lydon on his way to the basket during Saturday's game in Grayslake. Trailing on the play is Mason Loucks of Prairie Ridge.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Hampshire's Collin Woods shoots between Palatine's Shailan Rajpurkar and Brandon Hernandez, right, in a boys basketball game in Hampshire Saturday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer