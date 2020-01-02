St. Viator grad, Notre Dame tight end Kmet will enter NFL draft

Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet, here pushing off Marcus Valdez of Boston College in a November game in South Bend, Ind., announced Thursday he is giving up his senior year to enter the NFL draft. Associated Press

Playing in the NFL is in Cole Kmet's bloodlines.

His father Frank, a Hersey High School graduate, was drafted by the Bills and played for the Bears. His uncle Jeff Zgonina played for 17 years on six different teams.

On Thursday, Cole Kmet looked to get into the family business.

Kmet, a Notre Dame tight end and St. Viator High School graduate, announced his intention to forgo his senior year and enter the NFL draft. Kmet, who is listed at 6-foot-5½ and 250 pounds, made his announcement Thursday by tweet.

"After numerous conversations with my family and coaching staff, I will be declaring for the 2020 NFL draft," Kmet wrote on his Twitter page. "This was an incredibly difficult decision because while I am ready for the NFL, I was not sure I was ready to say goodbye to Notre Dame.

"It is hard saying goodbye to so many amazing people. However, the University of Notre Dame provides its students with the tools necessary to leave South Bend and make a positive impact on the world. Declaring for the 2020 NFL draft is my first step in that direction."

There had been speculation that Kmet would enter the draft when he received a second-round grade from the College Advisory Committee.

With his announcement, Kmet could jump to the top of the tight end rankings for the draft. Kmet's second-round projection may make him available for the Bears, a team that could definitely be in the market for a tight end come draft day.

Kmet was the Daily Herald male athlete of the year in 2017. He was also a two-time all-area player in football and baseball.

"The combination of athlete and person in Cole is someone that comes around once in a long, long time" St. Viator football coach Dave Archibald said. "He played with heart and with his teammates and kept perspective on his life at the same time with all the success he had. It has been exciting to watch him at ND. It is a difficult place to leave. This is an exciting new step and we will continue to follow and cheer him on in the next part of his journey."

Kmet has appeared in 35 games for the Fighting Irish over the past three seasons. He missed the first two games this season with a broken collarbone. He returned to play in the final 11 games, making 43 receptions for 515 yards and tying a school-record for tight ends with 6 touchdowns.

Kmet also played baseball for the past two years. He was second in innings pitched as a freshman and made eight appearances last season before being injured. Kmet would also be eligible this June for the MLB draft. He has received a second- to third-round pick projection from the baseball advisory board.

"He is a unique athlete and is a once in a lifetime player," St. Viator baseball coach Mike Manno said. "But he is also a very thoughtful kid. He is a complete athlete that hones in on all of his skills. We are all honored to be part of his journey."