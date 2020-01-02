Robert, White Sox agree to six-year, $50 million contract

Center fielder Luis Robert and the White Sox have agreed to a six-year, $50 million contract. Associated Press

Luis Robert played at three levels in the minors last season, and it's very fair to say he was the best player in the Carolina League, the Southern League and the International League.

The White Sox's top prospect combined to hit .328/.376/.624 with 32 home runs, 92 RBI and 36 stolen bases in 122 games with high Class A Winston-Salem, AA Birmingham and AAA Charlotte. Robert also played Gold Glove caliber defense in center field.

Chris Getz, the Sox's director of player development, checked in on Robert during his 56-game stint with Birmingham and talked with veteran Southern League scouts.

"Some of them said they haven't see a player like this come through there in some time," Getz said.

Robert was already in the White Sox's plans for the 2020 season, but there was a chance he wouldn't come out of spring training on the major-league roster to delay his service time clock.

That is no longer an issue.

On Thursday, Robert and the Sox agreed to a six-year, $50-million contract. The deal includes two club options that could extend the deal through the 2027 season.

Under terms of the contract, the 22-year-old Robert receives $1.5 million this season, $3.5 million in 2021, $6 million in 2022, $9.5 million in 2023, $12.5 million in 2024 and $15 million in 2025.

The White Sox hold $20 million options for 2026 and 2027, with $2 million buyouts for either season.

Robert will wear uniform No. 88 with the Sox.

"I am extremely happy with this deal because it is God's will," Robert said in a statement. "Hopefully, this year I will finally make my dream come true of playing in the big leagues. I risked everything when I left Cuba to pursue this dream and now I know the whole process and all my sacrifices will be rewarded. My next step is to keep working as hard as ever, but now with more dedication and desire to help my team achieve our ultimate goal of winning championships."

Robert joined the White Sox in May of 2017 after agreeing to a $26 million signing bonus.

He is now a lock to be the Sox's starting center fielder when the upcoming season opens on March 26 with a game against the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Don't be surprised if the 6-foot-2, 210-pounder makes an instant impact.

"Some guys are just kind of made for this, and I think he's one of those players," Getz said of Robert at the end of last season. "He doesn't shy away from attention, but he's not looking for too much attention. He lets the game and his performance speak for who he is.

"He's very comfortable in his own skin and he's a professional and once he joins our major-league club, he's going to blend in and blend in quickly."

A star player in his native Cuba as a teenager, Robert slashed .312/.381/.551 with 35 homers, 123 RBI and 63 stolen bases over 200 minor-league games with the White Sox from 2017-19.

"Luis is a hugely talented player who showed his unique set of impressive skills last season and who we believe will be making an impact at the major-league level during the 2020 season," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement. "As he showed at three levels in 2019, Luis has the ability to impact a game dramatically with his bat, his speed, his glove and his arm. We see him as a very important part of a talented core of position players who we anticipate will be competing together with the White Sox for many seasons to come."

A thumb injury sapped Robert's power in 2018, when he failed to hit a home run in 50 combined games with the AZL Sox, low Class A Kannapolis and Winston-Salem. He initially injured the thumb in spring training.

"When I came back after the injury, my wrist was a little weak and I was feeling some soreness in my thumb," Robert said during spring training last year. "That lingered during the whole season. When the season ended, I had a few weeks to rest before the (Arizona) Fall League. I think that rest helped the wrist and the thumb become completely healthy and strong."

Last year, Robert became the first minor-leaguer since Joc Pederson in 2014 to record 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a season.

Eloy Jimenez is another standout young outfielder, and the White Sox avoided any service time issues with the power hitter last March, signing Jimenez to a six-year, $43 million contract with two club options.