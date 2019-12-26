Blackhawks Seabrook, de Haan to miss rest of season after surgeries

Blackhawks defensemen Brent Seabrook and Calvin de Haan are both having right shoulder surgery Friday and will miss the rest of the season, the team announced Thursday.

Seabrook, 34, is also scheduled to have surgery in early January on his right hip and another surgery in early February on his left hip.

He is under contract through the 2023-24 season at an average annual value of $6.875 million.

The Hawks placed Seabrook and de Haan on long-term injured reserve, freeing up significant space under the salary cap.

The Blackhawks also announced that forward Brandon Saad will miss around three weeks with a right ankle injury. He was injured in last week's 4-1 victory at Winnipeg.

De Haan was acquired in a June trade with Carolina. He had surgery on the same shoulder last offseason.

Seabrook has been a steady presence for the Blackhawks since his NHL debut in 2005. He helped the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

He was a healthy scratch in a 4-1 loss to Colorado Dec. 18. The team announced the next day he was undergoing further medical evaluation.