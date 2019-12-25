Reports: Encarnacion signing on with White Sox on 1-year deal

The Chicago White Sox have been adding veteran talent at a rapid pace this off-season, and designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion is the latest addition. According to multiple reports Wednesday, Encarnacion signed a one-year, $12 million contract with the Sox. Associated Press

The White Sox's holiday haul continued on Wednesday.

Just five days after signing starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel to a three-year, $55.5 million contract with a vesting $18.5 million option for a fourth season, the Sox reportedly agreed to a one-year, $12 million contract with veteran slugger Edwin Encarnacion. The deal includes a $12 million club option for 2021.

He'll be a welcome Christmas present.

Last season, White Sox designated hitters batted .208/.285/.362 with only 17 home runs and 75 RBI. Their .648 OPS was the lowest in the American League.

Encarnacion is a proven DH and he combined to slash .269/.352/.577 with 16 homers and 45 RBI in the role with the Mariners and Yankees last season.

Over a 15-year career with New York, Seattle, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Toronto, Encarnacion hit .263/.352/.499 with 414 home runs and 1,242 RBI. Also an option for the Sox at first base, Encarnacion celebrates his 37th birthday on Jan. 7.

Vowing to field a competitive team in 2020 after spending the last three years rebuilding, the White Sox have made some major roster upgrades this off-season.

It started around Thanksgiving, when the Sox signed catcher Yasmani Grandal to a four-year, $73 million contract and followed by bringing first baseman Jose Abreu for three more years at a cost of $50 million.

Next up was a trade that brings right fielder Nomar Mazara over from Texas, and the White Sox then addressed the starting rotation, signing Gio Gonzalez and Keuchel.

There still might be another right fielder and some relief pitchers coming, but the Sox's roster is getting crowded.

Before adding Encarnacion, Abreu, Grandal, James McCann and Zack Collins were all options to step in at designated hitter.

The right-handed hitting Encarnacion is going to be the regular DH and that could mean the left-handed Collins is the main platoon or he opens the season at Class AAA Charlotte or he gets traded.

Encarnacion combined to hit .244/.344/.531 with 34 home runs and 86 RBI for the Mariners and Yankees last season.

He was traded from Seattle to New York on June 15 and played only 10 regular season games in August and September due to a broken wrist and oblique injury.

Encarnacion did rejoin the Yankees in the playoffs and was 5-for-31 with 2 RBI. New York declined to pick up his $20 million option for next season.