Lake County scoreboard for Friday, Dec. 20
To report scores:
Coaches, please report all scores to the Daily Herald by emailing prepsports@dailyherald.com.
Girls basketball
NSC assignor
The North Suburban Conference is looking for a girls basketball assignor for the 2020-21 school year. Interested candidates should contact Zion-Benton athletic director Lonnie Bible at Biblel@zbths.org by Jan. 9. Resume appreciated.
Boys basketball
Friday's results
LAKE FOREST 54, WARREN 44
Lake Forest -- Kaus 3 2-2 7, A Thomas 7 5-7 21, Brown 2 0-0 6, Malloy 6 3-4 17, Young 0 0-0 0, Nowik 0 0-0 0, Scheidler 0 0-0 0, Novelli 0 0-0 0, Schabacker 0 0-0 0, W. Thomas 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 10-14 54.
Warren -- Kaus 3 2-2 7, A Thomas 7 5-7 21, Brown 2 0-0 6, Malloy 6 3-4 17, Young 0 0-0 0, Nowik 0 0-0 0, Scheidler 0 0-0 0, Novelli 0 0-0 0, Schabacker 0 0-0 0, W. Thomas 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 10-14 54.
Lake Forest 14 12 12 16 --54
Warren 13 2 15 14 --44
3-point baskets: LF: A. Thomas 2, Brown 2, Malloy 2; Warr: Langevin 2, Figueroa.
Fouled out: none.
SteVENSON 74, YORKVILLE CHRISTIAN 38
Yorkville Christian -- Schnyders 2 0-0 5, Schutt 2 4-5 8, Sovern 1 0-0 3, Long 6 2-2 19, Fisher 1 0-0 3 13 6-7 38.
Stevenson-- : Porto 2 0-0 5, Morris 0 0-1 0, Ittounas 5 0-0 11. Tenner 2 0-0 4, M. Ambrose 6 0-0 16, Kaznikov 7 0-0 18. Holmes 5 0-0 10, E. Ambrose 4 0-0 8, Leonard 0 0-0 0, Clemons 0 0-0 0, Srrinivasan 0 0-0 0 Totals: 29 0-1 74
Yorkville Christian 9 8 15 6 --38
Stevenson 25 17 24 8 --74
3-point baskets: YC: Long 5,Schnyders. Fisher; Stev: Kaznikof 4, M. Ambrose 4.Ittounas, Porto
VERNON HILLS
Vernon Hills -- . Totals .
Niles North-- . Totals .
Vernon Hills 0 0 0 0 --00
Niles North 0 0 0 0 --00
3-point baskets: .
Fouled out: .
KENOSHA BRADFORD 54, Lakes 51
Lakes -- Sanders 2 2-3 6, Sage 11 0-2 22, Gardner 2 0-0 6, Andell 0 0-0 0, Nava 0 2-2 2, Klein 1 0-0 2, Wiechert 1 0-0 2, Gunther 4 0-0 11, Totals 21 4-7 51.
Kenosha Bradford -- Glass 3 0-1 7, Ellis 1 2-2 4, Massoglia 1 0-0 2, Darden 1 1-2 3, Sawyer 2 2-4 7, Carlino 2 4-4 10, Williams 0 0-0 0, Lee 7 6-7 21. Totals 17 15-20 54.
Lakes 26 4 21 0 --51
Kenosha Bradford 29 0 25 0 --54
3-point baskets: Lks: Gunther 3, Gardner 2; KB: Carlino 2, Glass, Sawyer, Lee,
Fouled out: Lks: Nava.
Other score
Niles North 78, Vernon Hills 51
Girls basketball
Friday's results
Libertyville tournament
ROLLING MEADOWS 58, VERNON HILLS 47
Vernon Hills -- Jarrell 6 2-3 16, Bunning 2 0-0 5, Cieslinski 1 2-2 4, Guillaume 3 0-1 7, Ziemke 1 0-0 2, Singer 0 0-0 0, Woodrow 1 0-0 3, Koepke 5 0-2 10, Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 4-8 47.
Rolling Meadows -- Elenz 5 0-0 10, Holifield 2 8-9 13, Davis 0 0-0 0, Niedbala 4 0-0 8, Rolla 7 0-0 15, Galvan 4 2-2 12, Campbell 0 0-0 0, Cox 0 0-0 0, Sellergren 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 10-11 58.
Vernon Hills 11 12 15 9 --47
Rolling Meadows 17 17 8 16 --58
3-point baskets: VH: Jarrell 2, Bunning, Guillaume, Woodrow; RM: Galvan 2, Holifield, Rolla.
Fouled out: none.
LIBERTYVILLE 40, NILES WEST 27
Niles West -- Garbis 1 0-0 2, Liupsit 0 0-0 0, T. Cirineo 1 2-2 4, A. Cirineo 4 4-4 16, Ahmeti 0 1-2 1, Ruffino 1 0-0 2, Ruth 0 0-0 0, Holleran 0 0-0 0, Howell 0 2-4 2, Hatzopoulos 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 9-12 27.
Libertyville -- Crow 1 1-2 4, Huber 4 2-2 11, Frea 2 2-2 6, Morrissey 1 1-1 3, Buchert 3 0-0 9, Spaulding 1 0-0 2, Fisher 1 3-4 5, Bair 0 0-0 0, Kotzan 0 0-0 0, Chudy 0 0-0 0, Rodriquez 0 0-0 0, Van Matre 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 9-11 40.
Niles West 4 3 10 10 --27
Libertyville 9 14 8 0 --40
3-point baskets: NW: A. Cirineo 4; Lib: Buchert 3, Crow, Huber.
Fouled out: none.
CARY-GROVE 35, MUNDELEIN 26
Mundelein-- Frank 7 1-2 20, Mondragon 1 0-0 2, Vogt 1 1-2 3, McKay 0 0-0 0, Werner 0 0-0 0, Photopoulos 0 1-2 1. Totals 9 3-6 26.
Mundelein 5 10 0 11 --26
Cary-Grove 8 12 10 5 --35
3-point baskets: Mund: Frank 5.
Northern Illinois Holiday Classic
At Richmond-Burton
WOODSTOCK NORTH 51, gRAYSLAKE nORTH 34
Woodstock North -- Ford 20, Hartmann 10, Schaffer 9.
Woodstock North 18 16 2 15 --51
Grayslake North 14 9 3 8 --34
3-point baskets: .
ROUND LAKE 46, RICHMOND-BURTON 35
Round Lake -- Leitl 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-2 0, Marin 3 0-0 7, Koch 0 0-0 0, Eckstein 1 0-0 2, Irigollen 0 0-0 0, Butyon 8 7-17 23, Drane 1 0-2 2, Cole 6 0-4 12. Totals 19 7-23 46.
Richmond-Burton -- Bannon 9 3-10 24, Davids 0 0-0 0, Cawley 0-0 0 0, Rutherford 0 0-0 0, Baker 0 4-4 4, Schleibinger 1 1-2 3, Luce 1 0-0 2, DeLucia 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 8-16 35.
Round Lake 17 7 10 12 --46
Home 3 9 15 7 --35
3-point baskets: RL: Marin; RB: Bannon 3,
Fouled out: none.
At McHenry
JOHNSBURG 38, lakes 20
Johnsburg -- Owen 0 0-0 0, Metze 1 0-0 3, Cramer 0 0-0 0, Lavanderos 0 0-0 0, Madsen 1 1-3 4, Blount 5 2-2 12, Hendrixson 3 0-0 7, Wetzel 5 2-4 12. Totals 15 5-9 38.
Lakes -- Phelan 0 0-0 0, Zellman 1 0-0 3, Sullivan 3 1-2 9, Tekampe1 2-4 4, Stephens 0 0-0 0, Skinner 0 0-0 0, Kilroy 0 0-0 0, Dietz 2 0-0 4. Totals 7 3-6 20.
Johnsburg 11 7 9 11 --38
Lakes 8 5 2 5 --20
3-point baskets: Jnbg: Metze, Madsen, Hendrixson; Lks: Zellman 3, Sullivan 2.
Fouled out: none.
MCHENRY 61, WAUCONDA 34
McHenry -- Gasmann 1 0-0 3, Honea 2 0-0 5, Hanley 2 0-0 5, Hay 0 0-0 0, Wachter 6 0-0 16, Stinger 0 0-0 0, Interrante 5 1-1 12, Beyer 7 3-5 18, Enriquez 0 0-0 0, Delgadillo 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 4-6 61.
Wauconda -- McGraw 0 0-0 0, Paduch 0 0-0 0, Deaver 0 0-0 0, Pakaski 0 2-2 2, Pikel 0 0-0 0, Arden 0 5-6 5, Jerard 0 0-0 0, Karg 4 3-3 13, Lung 1 0-0 2, Rudd 0 0-0 0, Sinnott 1 0-1 2, Szmajda 5 0-1 10. Totals 11 10-13 34.
McHenry 18 17 12 14 --61
Wauconda 2 8 20 4 --34
3-point baskets: McH: Wachter 4, Gasmann, Honea, Hanley, Interrante, Beyer.
Fouled out: none.
grayslake centraL 66, Harvard 28
Grayslake Central -- Kocialkowski 2 0-0 4, artee 3 0-0 8, Bullman 5 5-5 16, Mussay 1 0-0 2, Drevline 6 0-0 16, Gallaher 2 0-0 4, Schleg 0 0-0 0, Vogeler 3 0-0 6, Fletcher 1 0-0 2, Guerrier 3 2-3 8. Totals 26 7-8 66.
Harvard -- Hill 4 1-2 10, Escobar 0 0-0 0, Chupich 0 0-0 0, Westphal 0 1-2 1,Shafer 1 0-2 2, Lemus 1 0-0 2, Bailey 2 0-0 4, Ack;and 1 2-2 4, Harter 2 1-2 5 . Totals 12 5-9 28.
Grayslake Central 30 15 15 6 --66
Harvard 4 11 7 6 --28
3-point baskets: GC: Drevline 4, Cartee 2, Bullman; Harv: Hill.
Fouled out: none.
Upcoming events
TODAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lake Park at Mundelein, 6 p.m.
Jacobs tournament
Grant vs. Walter Payton College Prep, 3 p.m.
Grayslake Central vs. Jacobs 7:30 p.m.
Marengo tournament
Wauconda vs. Belvidere, 1:30 p.m.
Round Lake vs. Freeport, 4:30 p.m.
At St. Patrick
Carmel vs. Providence Catholic, 11:30 a.m.
BOYS BOWLING
Rockford East tournament (Grant), 1:15 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Lake County meet at Highland Park (Libertyville, Mundelein, Stevenson, Vernon Hills, Warren), 1 p.m.
WRESTLING
Harlem invite (Libertyville), 9:30 a.m.
Hinsdale Central invite (Grant, Stevenson, Warren), 9:30 a.m.
Mundelein quad (Grayslake North), 9 a.m.
Niles West tournament (Grayslake Central), 9 a.m.
Glenbrook South tournament (Carmel, Lakes, Round Lake, Wauconda), 10 a.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Libertyville tournament
Rolling Meadows vs. Niles West (main gym), 11 a.m.
Mundelein vs. Conant (west gym), 11 a.m.
Vernon Hills vs. Libertyville (main gym), 12:30 p.m.
Streamwood vs. Cary-Grove (west gym), 12:30 p.m.
Buffalo Grove at Stevenson, 2:30 p.m.
Grant tournament
Warren vs. Deerfield, 10 a.m.
Waukegan vs. De La Salle, 11:30 a.m.
North Chicago vs. Grant, 1 p.m.
Northern Illinois Holiday Classic
At McHenry and Richmond-Burton (Grayslake North, Lakes, Round Lake, Wauconda), 9 a.m./10:30 a.m.
GIRLS BOWLING
Vernon Hills invite (Antioch, Grant, Grayslake Central, Grayslake North, Lake Zurich, Lakes, Round Lake, Mundelein, Stevenson, Wauconda), 9 a.m.
Zion-Benton invite (Warren), 9 a.m.
GIRLS GYMNASTICS
Palatine invite (Libertyville), 11 a.m.
New Trier invite (Carmel, Stevenson, Warren), noon
Conant invite (Lakes co-op, Lake Zurich, Mundelein), 10 a.m.
Monday, dec. 23
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hinsdale Central tournament
Stevenson vs. Glenbrook North, 2 p.m.
Jacobs tournament
Grayslake Central vs. South Elgin, 10:30 a.m.
Waubonsie Valley vs. Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Marengo tournament
Wauconda vs. Rochelle/Woodstock North, 10:30 a.m./4:30 p.m.
Round Lake vs. Woodstock/Rockford Christian, noon/6 p.m.
Wheeling tournament
Libertyville vs. Elgin, 9 a.m.
BOYS BOWLING
Libertyville at Glenbard East, 9 a.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Libertyville tournament
Niles West vs. Vernon Hills (main gym), 11 a.m.
Streamwood vs. Mundelein (west gym), 11 a.m.
Rolling Meadows vs. Libertyville (main gym), 12:30 p.m.
Cary-Grove vs. Conant (west gym), 12:30 p.m.
Grant tournament
Warren vs. De La Salle, 10 a.m.
Deerfield vs. North Chicago, 11:30 a.m.
Waukegan vs. Grant, 1 p.m.
thursday, Dec. 26
BOYS BASKETBALL
Centralia tournament (Carmel)
Teutopolis tournament (Antioch)
Hinsdale Central tournament
Stevenson vs. Oswego East/Rockford Auburn, 11 a.m./5:15 p.m.
Jacobs tournament
Prairie Ridge vs. Grant, 9 a.m.
Marian Central vs. Grayslake Central, noon
Maine East tournament (Lakes, Vernon Hills)
Pekin tournament
Lake Zurich vs. Washington, 12:45 p.m.
Pontiac tournament
Warren vs. Manual, 10:30 a.m.
Wheeling tournament
Libertyville vs. Geneva/Maine West, 10:30 a.m./3:45 p.m.
Maine East tournament
Jones vs. Lakes, 10:30 a.m.
Vernon Hills vs. Von Steuben, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dixon tournament
At Reagan Middle School
Carmel vs. Springfield South, noon
Dundee-Crown tournament
Stevenson vs. St. Charles North, 10 a.m.
Libertyville tournament (Mundelein, Vernon Hills), TBA
Grant tournament
Deerfield vs. Waukegan, 10 a.m.
North Chicago vs. Warren, 11:30 a.m.
De La Salle vs. Grant, 1 p.m.
Lisle tournament (Antioch), 3:30 p.m.
St. Viator tournament
Grayslake Central vs. Resurrection, 4 p.m.
friday, dec. 27
BOYS BASKETBALL
Centralia tournament (Carmel), TBD
Marengo tournament (Round Lake, Wauconda), TBA
Collinsville tournament (Mundelein), TBD
Hinsdale Central tournament
Stevenson vs. TBA
Teutopolis tournament (Antioch)
Jacobs tournament
Grant vs. TBA
Grayslake Central vs. TBA
Maine East tournament
Lakes vs. Maine East/Kennedy, 9 a.m./3 p.m.
Vernon Hills vs. Oak Forest/McHenry, 1:30 p.m./7:30 p.m.
Marengo tournament (Antioch, Wauconda)
Pekin tournament
Lake Zurich vs. Boylan/Mt. Carmel, 10:30 a.m.
Pontiac tournament
Warren vs. Benet/Danville, 9:30 a.m./1 p.m.
Wheeling tournament
Libertyville vs. TBA
BOYS BOWLING
Brother Rice invite (Vernon Hills), 9 a.m.
WRESTLING
Palatine invite (Grayslake North, Mundelein), 9 a.m.
Lincoln tournament (Antioch), 10 a.m.
Lakes quad (Carmel , Grayslake Central,), 8:30 a.m.
Mid-States Wrestling Classic WI (Wauconda), 8:30 a.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dundee-Crown tournament (Stevenson)
Grant tournament
Waukegan vs. North Chicago, 10 a.m.
Deerfield vs. De La Salle, 11:30 a.m.
Warren vs. Grant, 1 p.m.
Lisle tournament (Antioch), 3:30 p.m.
Grayslake North tournament (Antioch), 4:30 p.m.
St. Viator tournament
Grayslake Central vs. Highland Park, 4 p.m.
Dixon tournament
Carmel vs. TBA
GIRLS BOWLING
Grayslake North invite (Antioch, Grant, Grayslake Central, Lakes, Round Lake, Wauconda), 9 a,m.
saturday, dec. 28
BOYS BASKETBALL
Centralia tournament (Carmel)
Collinsville tournament (Mundelein), TBD
Hinsdale Central tournament
Stevenson vs. TBA
Teutopolis tournament (Antioch)
Jacobs tournament
Grant vs. TBA
Grayslake Central vs. TBA
Maine East tournament
Lakes vs. TBA
Vernon Hills vs. TBA
Marengo tournament (Antioch, Wauconda)
Pekin tournament (Lake Zurich), TBD
Pontiac tournament (Warren), TBA
Wheeling tournament
Libertyville vs. TBA
BOYS BOWLING
Guilford invite (Stevenson), 9:30 a.m.
WRESTLING
Fremd invite (Stevenson), 9 a.m.
Libertyville quad, 9 a.m.
Lincoln tournament (Antioch), 10 a.m.
Mid-States Wrestling Classic WI (Wauconda), 8:30 a.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dundee-Crown tournament (Stevenson)
Grant tournament
Deerfield vs. Grant, 10 a.m.
De La Salle vs. North Chicago, 11:30 a.m.
Warren vs. Waukegan, 1 p.m.
Lisle tournament (Antioch), 3:30 p.m
St. Viator tournament
Zion-Benton vs. Grayslake Central, 5:30 p.m.
Dixon tournament
Carmel vs. TBA