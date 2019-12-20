Lake County scoreboard for Friday, Dec. 20

To report scores:

Girls basketball

NSC assignor

The North Suburban Conference is looking for a girls basketball assignor for the 2020-21 school year. Interested candidates should contact Zion-Benton athletic director Lonnie Bible at Biblel@zbths.org by Jan. 9. Resume appreciated.

Boys basketball

Friday's results

LAKE FOREST 54, WARREN 44

Lake Forest -- Kaus 3 2-2 7, A Thomas 7 5-7 21, Brown 2 0-0 6, Malloy 6 3-4 17, Young 0 0-0 0, Nowik 0 0-0 0, Scheidler 0 0-0 0, Novelli 0 0-0 0, Schabacker 0 0-0 0, W. Thomas 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 10-14 54.

Lake Forest 14 12 12 16 --54

Warren 13 2 15 14 --44

3-point baskets: LF: A. Thomas 2, Brown 2, Malloy 2; Warr: Langevin 2, Figueroa.

Fouled out: none.

SteVENSON 74, YORKVILLE CHRISTIAN 38

Yorkville Christian -- Schnyders 2 0-0 5, Schutt 2 4-5 8, Sovern 1 0-0 3, Long 6 2-2 19, Fisher 1 0-0 3 13 6-7 38.

Stevenson-- : Porto 2 0-0 5, Morris 0 0-1 0, Ittounas 5 0-0 11. Tenner 2 0-0 4, M. Ambrose 6 0-0 16, Kaznikov 7 0-0 18. Holmes 5 0-0 10, E. Ambrose 4 0-0 8, Leonard 0 0-0 0, Clemons 0 0-0 0, Srrinivasan 0 0-0 0 Totals: 29 0-1 74

Yorkville Christian 9 8 15 6 --38

Stevenson 25 17 24 8 --74

3-point baskets: YC: Long 5,Schnyders. Fisher; Stev: Kaznikof 4, M. Ambrose 4.Ittounas, Porto

VERNON HILLS

Vernon Hills -- . Totals .

Niles North-- . Totals .

Vernon Hills 0 0 0 0 --00

Niles North 0 0 0 0 --00

3-point baskets: .

Fouled out: .

KENOSHA BRADFORD 54, Lakes 51

Lakes -- Sanders 2 2-3 6, Sage 11 0-2 22, Gardner 2 0-0 6, Andell 0 0-0 0, Nava 0 2-2 2, Klein 1 0-0 2, Wiechert 1 0-0 2, Gunther 4 0-0 11, Totals 21 4-7 51.

Kenosha Bradford -- Glass 3 0-1 7, Ellis 1 2-2 4, Massoglia 1 0-0 2, Darden 1 1-2 3, Sawyer 2 2-4 7, Carlino 2 4-4 10, Williams 0 0-0 0, Lee 7 6-7 21. Totals 17 15-20 54.

Lakes 26 4 21 0 --51

Kenosha Bradford 29 0 25 0 --54

3-point baskets: Lks: Gunther 3, Gardner 2; KB: Carlino 2, Glass, Sawyer, Lee,

Fouled out: Lks: Nava.

Other score

Niles North 78, Vernon Hills 51

Girls basketball

Friday's results

Libertyville tournament

ROLLING MEADOWS 58, VERNON HILLS 47

Vernon Hills -- Jarrell 6 2-3 16, Bunning 2 0-0 5, Cieslinski 1 2-2 4, Guillaume 3 0-1 7, Ziemke 1 0-0 2, Singer 0 0-0 0, Woodrow 1 0-0 3, Koepke 5 0-2 10, Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 4-8 47.

Rolling Meadows -- Elenz 5 0-0 10, Holifield 2 8-9 13, Davis 0 0-0 0, Niedbala 4 0-0 8, Rolla 7 0-0 15, Galvan 4 2-2 12, Campbell 0 0-0 0, Cox 0 0-0 0, Sellergren 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 10-11 58.

Vernon Hills 11 12 15 9 --47

Rolling Meadows 17 17 8 16 --58

3-point baskets: VH: Jarrell 2, Bunning, Guillaume, Woodrow; RM: Galvan 2, Holifield, Rolla.

Fouled out: none.

LIBERTYVILLE 40, NILES WEST 27

Niles West -- Garbis 1 0-0 2, Liupsit 0 0-0 0, T. Cirineo 1 2-2 4, A. Cirineo 4 4-4 16, Ahmeti 0 1-2 1, Ruffino 1 0-0 2, Ruth 0 0-0 0, Holleran 0 0-0 0, Howell 0 2-4 2, Hatzopoulos 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 9-12 27.

Libertyville -- Crow 1 1-2 4, Huber 4 2-2 11, Frea 2 2-2 6, Morrissey 1 1-1 3, Buchert 3 0-0 9, Spaulding 1 0-0 2, Fisher 1 3-4 5, Bair 0 0-0 0, Kotzan 0 0-0 0, Chudy 0 0-0 0, Rodriquez 0 0-0 0, Van Matre 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 9-11 40.

Niles West 4 3 10 10 --27

Libertyville 9 14 8 0 --40

3-point baskets: NW: A. Cirineo 4; Lib: Buchert 3, Crow, Huber.

Fouled out: none.

CARY-GROVE 35, MUNDELEIN 26

Mundelein-- Frank 7 1-2 20, Mondragon 1 0-0 2, Vogt 1 1-2 3, McKay 0 0-0 0, Werner 0 0-0 0, Photopoulos 0 1-2 1. Totals 9 3-6 26.

Mundelein 5 10 0 11 --26

Cary-Grove 8 12 10 5 --35

3-point baskets: Mund: Frank 5.

Northern Illinois Holiday Classic

At Richmond-Burton

WOODSTOCK NORTH 51, gRAYSLAKE nORTH 34

Woodstock North -- Ford 20, Hartmann 10, Schaffer 9.

Woodstock North 18 16 2 15 --51

Grayslake North 14 9 3 8 --34

3-point baskets: .

ROUND LAKE 46, RICHMOND-BURTON 35

Round Lake -- Leitl 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-2 0, Marin 3 0-0 7, Koch 0 0-0 0, Eckstein 1 0-0 2, Irigollen 0 0-0 0, Butyon 8 7-17 23, Drane 1 0-2 2, Cole 6 0-4 12. Totals 19 7-23 46.

Richmond-Burton -- Bannon 9 3-10 24, Davids 0 0-0 0, Cawley 0-0 0 0, Rutherford 0 0-0 0, Baker 0 4-4 4, Schleibinger 1 1-2 3, Luce 1 0-0 2, DeLucia 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 8-16 35.

Round Lake 17 7 10 12 --46

Home 3 9 15 7 --35

3-point baskets: RL: Marin; RB: Bannon 3,

Fouled out: none.

At McHenry

JOHNSBURG 38, lakes 20

Johnsburg -- Owen 0 0-0 0, Metze 1 0-0 3, Cramer 0 0-0 0, Lavanderos 0 0-0 0, Madsen 1 1-3 4, Blount 5 2-2 12, Hendrixson 3 0-0 7, Wetzel 5 2-4 12. Totals 15 5-9 38.

Lakes -- Phelan 0 0-0 0, Zellman 1 0-0 3, Sullivan 3 1-2 9, Tekampe1 2-4 4, Stephens 0 0-0 0, Skinner 0 0-0 0, Kilroy 0 0-0 0, Dietz 2 0-0 4. Totals 7 3-6 20.

Johnsburg 11 7 9 11 --38

Lakes 8 5 2 5 --20

3-point baskets: Jnbg: Metze, Madsen, Hendrixson; Lks: Zellman 3, Sullivan 2.

Fouled out: none.

MCHENRY 61, WAUCONDA 34

McHenry -- Gasmann 1 0-0 3, Honea 2 0-0 5, Hanley 2 0-0 5, Hay 0 0-0 0, Wachter 6 0-0 16, Stinger 0 0-0 0, Interrante 5 1-1 12, Beyer 7 3-5 18, Enriquez 0 0-0 0, Delgadillo 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 4-6 61.

Wauconda -- McGraw 0 0-0 0, Paduch 0 0-0 0, Deaver 0 0-0 0, Pakaski 0 2-2 2, Pikel 0 0-0 0, Arden 0 5-6 5, Jerard 0 0-0 0, Karg 4 3-3 13, Lung 1 0-0 2, Rudd 0 0-0 0, Sinnott 1 0-1 2, Szmajda 5 0-1 10. Totals 11 10-13 34.

McHenry 18 17 12 14 --61

Wauconda 2 8 20 4 --34

3-point baskets: McH: Wachter 4, Gasmann, Honea, Hanley, Interrante, Beyer.

Fouled out: none.

grayslake centraL 66, Harvard 28

Grayslake Central -- Kocialkowski 2 0-0 4, artee 3 0-0 8, Bullman 5 5-5 16, Mussay 1 0-0 2, Drevline 6 0-0 16, Gallaher 2 0-0 4, Schleg 0 0-0 0, Vogeler 3 0-0 6, Fletcher 1 0-0 2, Guerrier 3 2-3 8. Totals 26 7-8 66.

Harvard -- Hill 4 1-2 10, Escobar 0 0-0 0, Chupich 0 0-0 0, Westphal 0 1-2 1,Shafer 1 0-2 2, Lemus 1 0-0 2, Bailey 2 0-0 4, Ack;and 1 2-2 4, Harter 2 1-2 5 . Totals 12 5-9 28.

Grayslake Central 30 15 15 6 --66

Harvard 4 11 7 6 --28

3-point baskets: GC: Drevline 4, Cartee 2, Bullman; Harv: Hill.

Fouled out: none.

Upcoming events

TODAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lake Park at Mundelein, 6 p.m.

Jacobs tournament

Grant vs. Walter Payton College Prep, 3 p.m.

Grayslake Central vs. Jacobs 7:30 p.m.

Marengo tournament

Wauconda vs. Belvidere, 1:30 p.m.

Round Lake vs. Freeport, 4:30 p.m.

At St. Patrick

Carmel vs. Providence Catholic, 11:30 a.m.

BOYS BOWLING

Rockford East tournament (Grant), 1:15 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Lake County meet at Highland Park (Libertyville, Mundelein, Stevenson, Vernon Hills, Warren), 1 p.m.

WRESTLING

Harlem invite (Libertyville), 9:30 a.m.

Hinsdale Central invite (Grant, Stevenson, Warren), 9:30 a.m.

Mundelein quad (Grayslake North), 9 a.m.

Niles West tournament (Grayslake Central), 9 a.m.

Glenbrook South tournament (Carmel, Lakes, Round Lake, Wauconda), 10 a.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Libertyville tournament

Rolling Meadows vs. Niles West (main gym), 11 a.m.

Mundelein vs. Conant (west gym), 11 a.m.

Vernon Hills vs. Libertyville (main gym), 12:30 p.m.

Streamwood vs. Cary-Grove (west gym), 12:30 p.m.

Buffalo Grove at Stevenson, 2:30 p.m.

Grant tournament

Warren vs. Deerfield, 10 a.m.

Waukegan vs. De La Salle, 11:30 a.m.

North Chicago vs. Grant, 1 p.m.

Northern Illinois Holiday Classic

At McHenry and Richmond-Burton (Grayslake North, Lakes, Round Lake, Wauconda), 9 a.m./10:30 a.m.

GIRLS BOWLING

Vernon Hills invite (Antioch, Grant, Grayslake Central, Grayslake North, Lake Zurich, Lakes, Round Lake, Mundelein, Stevenson, Wauconda), 9 a.m.

Zion-Benton invite (Warren), 9 a.m.

GIRLS GYMNASTICS

Palatine invite (Libertyville), 11 a.m.

New Trier invite (Carmel, Stevenson, Warren), noon

Conant invite (Lakes co-op, Lake Zurich, Mundelein), 10 a.m.

Monday, dec. 23

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hinsdale Central tournament

Stevenson vs. Glenbrook North, 2 p.m.

Jacobs tournament

Grayslake Central vs. South Elgin, 10:30 a.m.

Waubonsie Valley vs. Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Marengo tournament

Wauconda vs. Rochelle/Woodstock North, 10:30 a.m./4:30 p.m.

Round Lake vs. Woodstock/Rockford Christian, noon/6 p.m.

Wheeling tournament

Libertyville vs. Elgin, 9 a.m.

BOYS BOWLING

Libertyville at Glenbard East, 9 a.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Libertyville tournament

Niles West vs. Vernon Hills (main gym), 11 a.m.

Streamwood vs. Mundelein (west gym), 11 a.m.

Rolling Meadows vs. Libertyville (main gym), 12:30 p.m.

Cary-Grove vs. Conant (west gym), 12:30 p.m.

Grant tournament

Warren vs. De La Salle, 10 a.m.

Deerfield vs. North Chicago, 11:30 a.m.

Waukegan vs. Grant, 1 p.m.

thursday, Dec. 26

BOYS BASKETBALL

Centralia tournament (Carmel)

Teutopolis tournament (Antioch)

Hinsdale Central tournament

Stevenson vs. Oswego East/Rockford Auburn, 11 a.m./5:15 p.m.

Jacobs tournament

Prairie Ridge vs. Grant, 9 a.m.

Marian Central vs. Grayslake Central, noon

Maine East tournament (Lakes, Vernon Hills)

Pekin tournament

Lake Zurich vs. Washington, 12:45 p.m.

Pontiac tournament

Warren vs. Manual, 10:30 a.m.

Wheeling tournament

Libertyville vs. Geneva/Maine West, 10:30 a.m./3:45 p.m.

Maine East tournament

Jones vs. Lakes, 10:30 a.m.

Vernon Hills vs. Von Steuben, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dixon tournament

At Reagan Middle School

Carmel vs. Springfield South, noon

Dundee-Crown tournament

Stevenson vs. St. Charles North, 10 a.m.

Libertyville tournament (Mundelein, Vernon Hills), TBA

Grant tournament

Deerfield vs. Waukegan, 10 a.m.

North Chicago vs. Warren, 11:30 a.m.

De La Salle vs. Grant, 1 p.m.

Lisle tournament (Antioch), 3:30 p.m.

St. Viator tournament

Grayslake Central vs. Resurrection, 4 p.m.

friday, dec. 27

BOYS BASKETBALL

Centralia tournament (Carmel), TBD

Marengo tournament (Round Lake, Wauconda), TBA

Collinsville tournament (Mundelein), TBD

Hinsdale Central tournament

Stevenson vs. TBA

Teutopolis tournament (Antioch)

Jacobs tournament

Grant vs. TBA

Grayslake Central vs. TBA

Maine East tournament

Lakes vs. Maine East/Kennedy, 9 a.m./3 p.m.

Vernon Hills vs. Oak Forest/McHenry, 1:30 p.m./7:30 p.m.

Marengo tournament (Antioch, Wauconda)

Pekin tournament

Lake Zurich vs. Boylan/Mt. Carmel, 10:30 a.m.

Pontiac tournament

Warren vs. Benet/Danville, 9:30 a.m./1 p.m.

Wheeling tournament

Libertyville vs. TBA

BOYS BOWLING

Brother Rice invite (Vernon Hills), 9 a.m.

WRESTLING

Palatine invite (Grayslake North, Mundelein), 9 a.m.

Lincoln tournament (Antioch), 10 a.m.

Lakes quad (Carmel , Grayslake Central,), 8:30 a.m.

Mid-States Wrestling Classic WI (Wauconda), 8:30 a.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dundee-Crown tournament (Stevenson)

Grant tournament

Waukegan vs. North Chicago, 10 a.m.

Deerfield vs. De La Salle, 11:30 a.m.

Warren vs. Grant, 1 p.m.

Lisle tournament (Antioch), 3:30 p.m.

Grayslake North tournament (Antioch), 4:30 p.m.

St. Viator tournament

Grayslake Central vs. Highland Park, 4 p.m.

Dixon tournament

Carmel vs. TBA

GIRLS BOWLING

Grayslake North invite (Antioch, Grant, Grayslake Central, Lakes, Round Lake, Wauconda), 9 a,m.

saturday, dec. 28

BOYS BASKETBALL

Centralia tournament (Carmel)

Collinsville tournament (Mundelein), TBD

Hinsdale Central tournament

Stevenson vs. TBA

Teutopolis tournament (Antioch)

Jacobs tournament

Grant vs. TBA

Grayslake Central vs. TBA

Maine East tournament

Lakes vs. TBA

Vernon Hills vs. TBA

Marengo tournament (Antioch, Wauconda)

Pekin tournament (Lake Zurich), TBD

Pontiac tournament (Warren), TBA

Wheeling tournament

Libertyville vs. TBA

BOYS BOWLING

Guilford invite (Stevenson), 9:30 a.m.

WRESTLING

Fremd invite (Stevenson), 9 a.m.

Libertyville quad, 9 a.m.

Lincoln tournament (Antioch), 10 a.m.

Mid-States Wrestling Classic WI (Wauconda), 8:30 a.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dundee-Crown tournament (Stevenson)

Grant tournament

Deerfield vs. Grant, 10 a.m.

De La Salle vs. North Chicago, 11:30 a.m.

Warren vs. Waukegan, 1 p.m.

Lisle tournament (Antioch), 3:30 p.m

St. Viator tournament

Zion-Benton vs. Grayslake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Dixon tournament

Carmel vs. TBA