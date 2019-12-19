DuPage County scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 19
Girls basketball
Thursday's results
Glenbard South at Streamwood, 7 p.m.
Riverside-Brookfield at IC Catholic Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Westmont at Elmwood Park, 7 p.m.
West Chicago 51, Fenton 34
Fenton -- Miller 3 1-2 10; Miller 2 0-0 5; Aguirre 1 0-0 3; Maric 1 0-0 3; Rocha 1 0-0 3; Spencer 1 0-0 2; Haska 1 0-0 2; Lula 1 0-0 2; Lucas 0 2-3 2; Lira 1 0-0 2 Totals 12 3-5 34
West Chicago -- Patel 8 4-5 20; Obenauer 4 2-2 12; Toran 4 0-0 9; Perez 1 2-2 5; Draper 1 1-3 3; Nesemeier 1 0-0 2; Bucio 0 0-0 0 Totals 19 9-12 51
Fenton 14 3 6 11 --34
West Chicago 10 22 8 11 --51
3-point baskets: F: Miller 3, Aguirre, Milano, Maric, Rocha. WC: Obenauer 2, Perez, Toran.
Boys swimming
Thursday's results
Neuqua Valley 183, Waubonsie Valley 175, DeKalb 140
Girls gymnastics
Thursday's results
Glenbard East 141.45, Oswego Co-op 138.75; U-46 CO-op 123.35; Geneseo 114.9
Vault -- Honig (GE) 9.5; K.Donovan (GE) 9.3; Valenti (O) 9.25.
Uneven bars -- E.Donovan (GE) 9.3; K.Donovan (GE) 9.15; Thomas (O) 9.0.
Balance beam -- Thomas (O) 9.2; Honig (GE) 9.1; K.Donovan (GE) 9.0.
Floor exercise -- Honig (GE) 9.5; K.Donovan (GE) 9.45; E.Donovan (GE) 8.9.
All-around -- Honig (GE) 37.05; K.Donovan (GE) 36.9; E.Donovan (GE) 35.4.
Men's basketball
Thursday's results
College of Dupage 57, Black Hawk College 52
Black Hawk -- Ford 26; Little 7; Griffin 5; Trumbull 4; January 3; Buresh 2; Minch 2; Taylor 1. Totals 18 9-11 57.
COD -- Kirkwood 14; Wagner-Talley 12; Hines 11; Bell 8; Ross 6; Shaughnessy 4; Esterly 2. Totals 23 10-16 52.
Black Hawk 28 24 --52
COD 22 35 --57
Women's basketball
Thursday's results
Black hawk College 77, College of DuPage 56
Black Hawk -- Hannam 19; Teal 11; Stice 10; Singley 7; Vllaruz 6; Billups 6; Flynn 6; Taylor 4, King 3, Johnson 3, Webster 1. Totals 28 14-17 77.
COD -- Lodree 20; Grant 15; Ellis 10; Day 8; Buchelt 3. Totals 21 12-22 56.
Black Hawk 35 42 --77
COD 20 36 --56
Upcoming events
TODAY
Boys basketball
East Aurora at Glenbard East, 7 p.m.
Fenton at West Chicago, TBA
Glenbard South at Streamwood, 7 p.m.
Glenbard West at Downers Grove North, 7:30 p.m.
Hinsdale Central at Proviso West, 7:30 p.m.
Hinsdale South at Downers Grove South, 7 p.m.
Lake Park at Glenbard North, 7:15 p.m.
Leyden at Addison Trail, 7:30 p.m.
Metea Valley at Naperville North, 7 p.m.
Morton at Willowbrook, 7:30 p.m.
Naperville Central at Neuqua Valley, 7 p.m.
Riverside-Brookfield at IC Catholic Prep, 7 p.m.
St. Francis at Chicago Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Waubonsie Valley at DeKalb, 7 p.m.
Westmont at Timothy Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Wheaton Academy at Ridgewood, 7 p.m.
Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball
Addison Trail at Leyden, 7:30 p.m.
Downers Grove North at Glenbard West, 7:30 p.m.
Downers Grove South at Hinsdale South, 7:30 p.m.
East Aurora at Glenbard East, 5:30 p.m.
Indian Creek at Lisle, 6:45 p.m.
Lake Park at Glenbard North, 5:45 p.m.
Naperville Central vs. Hononegah at Sterling Shootout, 6:15 p.m.
Neuqua Valley at Marian Catholic Tournament, 5:30 p.m.
St. Ignatius at Montini, 6:30 p.m.
Walther Christian at Timothy Christian, 3 p.m.
Wheaton Academy at Ridgewood, 7 p.m.
Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South, 5:45 p.m.
Willowbrook at Morton, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Downers Grove North, Downers Grove South, Glenbard West, Hinsdale South, Neuqua Valley, Willowbrook at Hinsdale Central Rex Whitlach Invite, 2:30 p.m.
Fenton Triangular, 5:30 p.m.
Hope, West Chicago at Wheaton Academy Triangular, Noon
Lake Park at Glenbrook South Russ Erb Invitational, 3:30 p.m.
Larkin at Glenbard South, 5:30 p.m.
Metea Valley at Naperville North, 5:30 p.m.
Waubonsie Valley at Naperville Central, 6:30 p.m.
West Chicago at Wheaton Academy, Noon
Wheaton Warrenville South at Wheaton North, 7 p.m.
Boys swimming
Addison Trail at Leyden, 5 p.m.
Benet, Downers Grove North, Lake Park, Wheaton North, Wheaton Warrenville South at Downers Grove South Diving Invite, 5 p.m.
Downers Grove North at Hinsdale Central, 5 p.m.
Glenbard East, Glenbard North at St. Charles North Invite, 5 p.m.
Glenbard West at Lyons, 5 p.m.
Hinsdale Central, Metea Valley, Naperville Central, Naperville North, Waubonsie Valley at Neuqua Valley Diving Invite , 5:30 p.m.
Hinsdale South at Proviso West, 5 p.m.
York at Oak Park-River Forest, 5 p.m.
Boys bowling
Reavis at Hinsdale Central (Suburbanite Bowl), 4 p.m.
Girls gymnastics
Fenton at Niles West Invite, 6 p.m.
Glenbard South at Waubonsie Valley, 6 p.m.
College football
NCAA Division III national championship game
North Central College vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater, 7 p.m. (ESPNU)