Denenberg's timing just right for Glenbard West

Charlie Denenberg had impeccable timing for making his season debut for the Glenbard West wrestling team.

The Hilltoppers were engaged in a West Suburban Silver nail-biter with Downers Grove North, leading by a mere point with two weights left in the schools' dual match Thursday night in Glen Ellyn.

Denenberg was actually trailing his 160-pound match, only to literally reverse the status of the match with a stunning fall with five seconds remaining in the first period.

The fall Downers North 170-pounder Antwaun Scott registered moments later proved immaterial to the final results as the Hilltoppers emerged with a 34-33 victory.

"I knew I was going to pin him," Denenberg said facetiously. "I don't even know what happened. I don't know what to say. That was so sweet. It was for the team."

It was the first time Denenberg made weight this season at 160 pounds.

Glenbard West improved to 9-1 overall in winning its league opener; Downers North is 8-2 overall with a statement-making win over Oak Park-River Forest but losses to Hinsdale Central and the Hilltoppers.

"There is parity in the conference," Glenbard West coach Nick Posegay said. "Oak Park isn't out front with everybody else. We always have a good fight against Downers (North). We were excited to get (Denenberg) in the lineup."

Glenbard West took its first lead since Philip Dozier opened the dual with a fall at 182 pounds junior Justin King did likewise at 160 pounds to give the Hilltoppers a 28-27 lead.

Downers North had seemingly seized command with a 21-point unanswered run between 195 and 113 pounds.

"The biggest match was Patrick Deveraux," King said of the 145-pound match the Hilltoppers junior captured 9-0. "That one (bonus) point saved us in the end. I saw the opportunity (for a fall) and just went for it."

"That was definitely a turning point," Posegay said of the Deveraux whitewash.

Drew Bielawski trumped the match-opening fall by Dozier with one of his own to initiate Downers North winning five consecutive matches

Jordan Lewis' 7-2 win was the Trojans second in succession at 220.

Downers North heavyweight John Reams earned a simple decision, followed by a Kai Tacadena first-period fall at 106.

Roberto Lara concluded the unblemished Downers North run with a win at 113; the Trojans' highest-ranked wrestler, senior 132-pounder Brad Rosen, later earned a fall.

But the Hilltoppers were back on track with a Trevor Skoda pin at 126.

"I'm not disappointed at all," Downers North coach Chris McGrath said. "We beat three of their best guys. It could have been a blowout. They're really good. We aren't as good as we are scrappy."