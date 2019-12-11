Yes! Hawk Harrelson heading to Hall of Fame

White Sox broadcaster Ken "Hawk" Harrelson acknowledges the crowd on Hawk Day as he was honored by the team before a game against Boston last September at Guaranteed Rate Field. Associated Press

It's shaping up as a fun upcoming summer for the White Sox.

The three-year rebuild is over, and the Sox are starting to look like contenders in 2020.

They'll play in the showcase "Field of Dreams" game in Iowa against the Yankees Aug. 13.

Last, but not least, iconic TV broadcaster Ken "Hawk" Harrelson will be inducted into the Hall of Fame July 25.

On Wednesday, Harrelson was selected as the 2020 recipient of the Ford C. Frick Award, which is presented annually for excellence in broadcasting by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

Cubs radio broadcaster Pat Hughes was one of the eight finalists.

Harrelson was in the White Sox's broadcast booth for 33 years. He retired after the 2018 season at 77.

"I am truly humbled to receive the greatest honor for any broadcaster in baseball," Harrelson said in a statement. "I would like to thank the Frick Award committee for selecting me for this tremendous honor. It is very humbling to join the impressive list of past recipients, including all of the voices who educated and entertained generations of Chicago fans over the years.

"I also want to thank the White Sox organization for allowing me the opportunity to bring the great game of baseball to our fans. In the end, broadcasting has always been about having a conversation with Sox fans and I need to thank them from the bottom of my heart for allowing me into their homes each night to talk about the team and the sport we all love."

Former White Sox first baseman Paul Konerko sat in with Harrelson during the 2018 season and has been pushing for him to get to Cooperstown.

"I'm doing what he would do, which is to be a homer," Konerko told The Daily Herald last month. "I want him in."

Konerko, who is on the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time this year as a player, finally got his wish. So did countless baseball fans, White Sox and otherwise.

"Hawk is so deserving of this tremendous honor," Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. "His passion for baseball is unmatched and he has entertained generations of White Sox fans with his stories, experiences and insight. He cared passionately about the White Sox and like our fans, took every win and loss to heart.

"With his nicknames and catchphrases, Hawk changed the way people talk about baseball and even how they describe day-to-day life."