White Sox sign Yasmani Grandal to 4-year, $73M contract

All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal is now a member of the White Sox, the team said Thursday in announcing a four-year, $73 million deal, the biggest in franchise history. Associated Press

Vowing to take the next step in a rebuild that started three years ago, the White Sox went to work Thursday.

In a major move, the Sox signed free-agent catcher Yasmani Grandal to a four-year, $73 million contract.

The deal is the largest in franchise history, and Grandal will be paid $18.25 million per year from 2020 to 2023.

A switch-hitter, the 31-year-old Grandal batted .246/.380/.468 for Milwaukee last season. Grandal reached career highs with 28 home runs, 77 RBI, 79 runs scored and 109 walks in 153 games with the Brewers.

He also was named to the all-star team for the second time in his career.

"Yasmani ranks among the very elite catchers in major league baseball today and we are extremely happy to add a durable and talented player of his caliber to our lineup," White Sox General Manager Rick Hahn said in a statement. "His selectivity at the plate is a real plus offensively, and as a switch-hitter his combination of power and on-base percentage stand out.

"Yasmani's defensive abilities, pitch framing and other advanced catching metrics also separate him from others in the game. In addition to what he brings to the field, Yasmani is also a great benefit in the clubhouse. We foresee him playing an integral role on both the further development of our young pitchers and the continued improvement of our offense as we reach our championship goals."

Last season, Grandal ranked fourth in the majors in walks. He also ranked second in framing runs.

"My family and I are very excited and honored to be a part of the Chicago White Sox organization," Grandal said in a statement. "I loved their professionalism, preparation and vision toward the future. I want to thank them for allowing me to be a part of this process moving forward."

A native of Havana, Cuba, Grandal is a career .241 hitter with 136 doubles, 141 home runs, 416 RBI and 374 runs scored in 879 games over eight seasons with the Padres (2012 to 2014), Dodgers (2015 to 2018) and Brewers (2019).

Since 2015, Grandal leads all major league catchers with 117 home runs and ranks third with 322 RBI.

To clear a spot for Grandal on the 40-man roster, the Sox designated outfielder/designated hitter Daniel Palka for assignment.