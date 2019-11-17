 

Don't miss our coverage of winter high school sports

  • The high school girls basketball season starts Nov. 18. Follow our coverage at basketball.dailyherald.com, and sign up to receive newsletters with all the latest scores, game updates and features delivered to your inbox.

      The high school girls basketball season starts Nov. 18. Follow our coverage at basketball.dailyherald.com, and sign up to receive newsletters with all the latest scores, game updates and features delivered to your inbox. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 11/17/2019 8:41 AM

High school athletes across the suburbs are gearing up for winter sports, and we don't want you to miss any of our stellar coverage.

Our preps reporters cover girls and boys basketball at high schools throughout the suburbs. Visit our basketball website for game stories, stats and standings. The girls season starts Nov. 18 and the boys season begins Nov. 25. Our annual Sports Extra basketball preview will run Friday, Nov. 22.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

To receive the latest scores, game updates and features delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our free girls and boys basketball newsletters here.

You'll also find thorough coverage of wrestling, boys swimming and girls gymnastics. Previews for those sports are scheduled to run Sunday, Dec. 1.

Read more preps coverage on our website by clicking here.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 