Abreu accept $17.8 million offer to stay with the White Sox

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- First baseman Jose Abreu has accepted a $17.8 million qualifying offer to remain with the Chicago White Sox next year.

The news comes as general managers headed home Thursday after their four-day annual meeting.

Abreu hit .284 with 33 homers in 2019, and his 123 RBIs were second best in the majors. He turns 33 in January, and the one-year deal could be a precursor to a multiyear contract with the White Sox.

Since joining the Sox in 2014, Abreu has never played on a winning team. But he signaled a desire to stay with the team early on this fall.

"Everybody knows my wishes and my desire to stay here," Abreu said after the Sox wrapped up the season with a 72-89 record. "This is an organization I respect. This is an organization I really honor. We are open to discuss. I want to be here, I've been telling you that."

Abreu has primarily been at first base in his first five seasons with the White Sox, playing 629 games at the position. He's played 112 games at designated hitter and strongly prefers being at first base.

"I don't like DH," Abreu said in March. "But if I'm playing first base or DH, or he's playing first base or DH, it doesn't matter. I think what matters is how we can make the team better."

Pitcher Jake Odorizzi also accepted a qualifying offer, for the same amount as Abreu, to stay with the Minnesota Twins.

Using the threat to accept San Francisco's offer as leverage, reliever Will Smith became the first of the 168 free agents to switch teams, agreeing to a $40 million, three-year contract with the Atlanta Braves.

Just 10 free agents received the offers on Nov. 4, and their former teams will receive draft-pick compensation if they sign elsewhere before the amateur draft in June. Players who did not accept included pitchers Gerrit Cole (Houston), Stephen Strasburg (Washington), Zack Wheeler (New York Mets) and Madison Bumgarner (San Francisco) along with third basemen Anthony Rendon (Washington) and Josh Donaldson (Atlanta) and outfielder Marcell Ozuna (St. Louis).

Qualifying offers began after the 2012 season, and only eight of 90 offers have been accepted. The others were Baltimore catcher Matt Wieters, Houston outfielder Colby Rasmus and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brett Anderson after the 2015 season; New York Mets second baseman Neil Walker and Philadelphia pitcher Jeremy Hellickson following the 2016 season; and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu last offseason.

Odorizzi, a right-hander who turns 30 in March, was a career-best 15-7 with a 3.51 ERA for the AL Central champions, striking out 178 in 159 innings. He can become a free agent again after the 2020 season, when there will be no loss of draft picks attached and fewer high-level starting pitchers competing for attention.

Smith, a 30-year-old right-hander, was a first-time All-Star this year and went 6-0 with a 2.76 ERA and a career-best 34 saves in 38 chances for the Giants. He gets $13 million in each of the next three seasons, and Atlanta has a $13 million option for 2023 with a $1 million buyout.

Relievers have found the free-agent market less lucrative than starters. When Craig Kimbrel turned down a qualifying offer from Boston last November, he didn't find a deal he liked until after the draft passed and wound up agreeing on June 7 to a $43 million three-year contract with the Chicago Cubs.

Rather than test the market by opting out of his contract with the Yankees and giving up $30 million over the next two years, Aroldis Chapman amended his deal this month by adding an additional season and $18 million in guaranteed money.