 

Girls volleyball: Harvest Christian sweeps St. Edward for 9th straight regional

  • Harvest Christian's Madison Pfister hits the ball against St. Edward during regional title girls volleyball action at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock on Thursday.

      Harvest Christian's Madison Pfister hits the ball against St. Edward during regional title girls volleyball action at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock on Thursday. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Harvest Christian's Hayley Martin, right, goes up against St. Edward's Bianca Ventimiglia during regional title girls volleyball action at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock on Thursday.

      Harvest Christian's Hayley Martin, right, goes up against St. Edward's Bianca Ventimiglia during regional title girls volleyball action at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock on Thursday. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Harvest Christian's Maya Jenkins, left, blocks St. Edward's Brooke Biggins during regional title girls volleyball action at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock on Thursday.

      Harvest Christian's Maya Jenkins, left, blocks St. Edward's Brooke Biggins during regional title girls volleyball action at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock on Thursday. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Harvest Christian's Maya Jenkins hits the ball during regional title girls volleyball action at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock on Thursday.

      Harvest Christian's Maya Jenkins hits the ball during regional title girls volleyball action at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock on Thursday. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Harvest Christian's Madison Pfister hits the ball past St. Edward's Taylor Hartman during regional title girls volleyball action at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock on Thursday.

      Harvest Christian's Madison Pfister hits the ball past St. Edward's Taylor Hartman during regional title girls volleyball action at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock on Thursday. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • St. Edward's Brooke Biggins passes the ball against Harvest Christian during regional title girls volleyball action at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock on Thursday.

      St. Edward's Brooke Biggins passes the ball against Harvest Christian during regional title girls volleyball action at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock on Thursday. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • St. Edward's Brooke Biggins passes the ball in front of teammate Anna Draftz against Harvest Christian during regional title girls volleyball action at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock on Thursday.

      St. Edward's Brooke Biggins passes the ball in front of teammate Anna Draftz against Harvest Christian during regional title girls volleyball action at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock on Thursday. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • From left, Harvest Christian's Alex Shepherd, Dana Mestey and Zoe Pawalek celebrate a point over St. Edward during regional title girls volleyball action at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock on Thursday.

      From left, Harvest Christian's Alex Shepherd, Dana Mestey and Zoe Pawalek celebrate a point over St. Edward during regional title girls volleyball action at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock on Thursday. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Harvest Christian's Hayley Martin slams the ball against St. Edward during regional title girls volleyball action at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock on Thursday.

      Harvest Christian's Hayley Martin slams the ball against St. Edward during regional title girls volleyball action at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock on Thursday. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • St. Edward's Bianca Ventimiglia watches the ball after hitting it during regional title girls volleyball action at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock on Thursday.

      St. Edward's Bianca Ventimiglia watches the ball after hitting it during regional title girls volleyball action at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock on Thursday. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • St. Edward's Anna Draftz hits the ball against Harvest Christian during regional title girls volleyball action at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock on Thursday.

      St. Edward's Anna Draftz hits the ball against Harvest Christian during regional title girls volleyball action at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock on Thursday. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Harvest Christian's Maya Jenkins, front, slams the ball as St. Edward's Chloe Davies, left, and Bianca Ventimiglia prepare to block during regional title girls volleyball action at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock on Thursday.

      Harvest Christian's Maya Jenkins, front, slams the ball as St. Edward's Chloe Davies, left, and Bianca Ventimiglia prepare to block during regional title girls volleyball action at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock on Thursday. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Harvest Christian's Madison Pfister celebrates a point against St. Edward during regional title girls volleyball action at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock on Thursday.

      Harvest Christian's Madison Pfister celebrates a point against St. Edward during regional title girls volleyball action at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock on Thursday. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • The Lions of Harvest Christian celebrate a two-set win over St. Edward during regional title girls volleyball action at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock on Thursday.

      The Lions of Harvest Christian celebrate a two-set win over St. Edward during regional title girls volleyball action at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock on Thursday. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • The Lions of Harvest Christian celebrate a two-set win over St. Edward to win the Marian Central Catholic regional Thursday.

      The Lions of Harvest Christian celebrate a two-set win over St. Edward to win the Marian Central Catholic regional Thursday. Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

 
By Jerry Birchfield
Daily Herald Correspondent
Updated 10/31/2019 9:50 PM

St. Edward appeared to have finally solved Harvest Christian Academy in the first set of the Class 2A Marian Central Catholic regional title match Thursday night in Woodstock.

The championship contest was the third meeting between the two squads this season with Harvest Christian winning both prior matches.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Green Wave led 21-16 when Lions coach Mike Bui called timeout.

The brief break in the action recharged Harvest Christian, which then went on a 9-2 run to win the set, 25-22. The Lions' momentum continued into the second game which they won 25-17 to take the match and earn a regional crown for the ninth straight time.

Harvest Christian (26-10) advances to the Genoa-Kingston sectional to play for its ninth sectional title in a row. The Lions face Montini, winner of the Lisle regionaI, in the second semifinal match on Monday.

"St. Ed's came out and played well in the first set," said Bui. "We just had to weather the storm a little bit. We played them twice earlier this season, beat they pretty easy so we knew they were ready for this match."

"We did a great job (in the first set). Our passing was excellent. Our service receive was really, really good," St. Edward coach Rich Panitch said. "We put up blocks that forced them to get a little bit out of their comfort zone. We just got caught in a bad rotation for the last 5 or 6 points that we couldn't get out of."

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Hayley Martin led Harvest Christian's late rally in the first game. The sophomore outside hitter totaled five of her match-high 13 kills during the run, including strikes that put the Lions ahead for only the second time in the set, 23-22, and set point.

"Hayley had a great match. She took over in game one for us," Bui said. "Without her, I don't know if we would have won that set."

Martin's first kill gave the Lions an early 2-1 in the first game. St. Edward (17-16) capitalized on Harvest Christian service and hitting errors to build the lead and led by as much six points at different times but were unable to pull away.

"I think we came into it too easy," said Martin. "But when we noticed that it wasn't going to be that easy we had to change things and play more aggressive."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

St. Edward jumped out to any early lead in the second set. The Lions quickly took over, tying the match at 5-5 on a Green Wave service error and pulled in front for good, 6-5, on a Maya Jenkins (11 kills, 13 digs) smash.

Zoe Pawalek recorded 24 assists for the Lions.

Anna Draftz led St. Edward's attack with 4 kills.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 