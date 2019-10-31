Boqvist recalled, could play on West Coast trip

The Blackhawks' Adam Boqvist takes out Boston's Patrice Bergeron in a September preseason game. Boqvist was recalled from Rockford Thursday by the Hawks. Associated Press

The Chicago Blackhawks recalled defenseman Adam Boqvist from Rockford on Thursday. The eighth overall pick in the 2018 draft, Boqvist had 1 goal and no assists in six games with the IceHogs.

"He obviously has a lot of skill," Duncan Keith said during training camp. "The things he's doing out there, it shows a lot about the poise he has. He's just going to continue to get better and better the more comfortable he gets."

The Hawks are preparing to play at Los Angeles on Saturday, at Anaheim on Sunday and at San Jose on Tuesday. They are currently carrying eight defensemen: Keith, Boqvist, Brent Seabrook, Calvin de Haan, Olli Maata, Slater Koekkoek, Dennis Gilbert and Erik Gustafsson.

Seabrook has sat the last two games as a healthy scratch.

Sikura suspended:

Rockford IceHogs forward Dylan Sikura was suspended for one game for a high-stick during Wednesday's game against San Antonio. Sikura has 3 goals and 2 assists in eight games.