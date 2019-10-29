Girls volleyball: Warren downs Buffalo Grove

You are kidding, Ms. Kylie Jasnoch.

The junior is a defensive specialist for the Warren girls volleyball team. She was pressed into duty as libero on Tuesday night following an injury.

And she looked completely comfortable in her new role.

"I started as a (defensive specialist)," Jasnoch noted. "We came out with a lot of energy tonight. I'm really proud of us."

Warren (19-16) defeated Buffalo Grove 25-14, 25-20 Tuesday to advance to Thursday's Class 4A regional final at Lake Zurich against Cary-Grove, which beat Lake Zurich Tuesday.

Warren ran away and hid in the first set. And despite furious hitting from undersized Megan Mitsunaga in the second set, Warren overcame a Buffalo Grove lead.

Warren coach Julie Filippo warned her team that the Bison had some firepower in the lineup.

On another kill from Mitsunaga, the Bison held an 8-5 lead in set two. Claire Schneider put a nasty block down and BG's lead was 13-9. Warren's Elizabeth Weinberg went to the serving line and started with an ace. A few Bison errors later, the set was knotted at 18-18. With Warren's Kayleigh Glickley at the line, she got a kill from Kendal Crawford and an ace later the match was over.

Glickley was also at the line in set one and got back-to-back blocks from Alayna Malec.

"I have to learn to close every block,'' Malec said. "We really wanted to win tonight. We put everything out there."

After Malec's blocking prowess, the Warren lead was 15-8. Malec produced another block, Faith Pollard put one down and the Warren lead was 18-10.

"Our girls came to play today,'' Filippo observed.

The sophomore Crawford notched 10 kills. Glickley 13 assists and 2 aces. Jasnoch had 16 digs. Gabrielle Brewer had 11 assists. Malec had those 3 blocks in a hurry in the first set.