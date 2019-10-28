DuPage County scoreboard for Monday, Oct. 28

Football

IHSA First Round pairings

CLASS 8A

First Round

Game 1 -- #32 Joliet West (4-5) at #1 Minooka (9-0), Fri., Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

Game 2 -- #17 St. Charles East (7-2) at #16 Edwardsville (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 6 p.m.

Game 3 -- #25 Oswego East (5-4) at #8 South Elgin (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 4 -- #24 Chicago Brother Rice (5-4) at #9 Bartlett (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

Game 5 -- #29 Plainfield East (5-4) at #4 Warren (9-0), Sat., Nov. 2, 6 p.m.

Game 6 -- #20 Plainfield North (6-3) at #13 Fremd (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m.

Game 7 -- #28 Elgin (5-4) at #5 Oswego (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m.

Game 8 -- #21 Bolingbrook (6-3) at #12 Hinsdale Central (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 6 p.m.

Game 9 -- #31 Downers Grove South (5-4) at #2 Glenbard West (9-0), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 10 -- #18 Loyola Academy (6-3) at #15 Maine South (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 7 p.m.

Game 11 -- #26 Chicago Taft (5-3) at #7 Huntley (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 12 -- #23 Chicago Marist (5-4) at #10 Glenbard East (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

Game 13 -- #30 Plainfield South (5-4) at #3 Lincoln-Way East (9-0), Fri., Nov. 1, 6 p.m.

Game 14 -- #19 Barrington (6-3) at #14 Niles Notre Dame (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 4 p.m.

Game 15 -- #27 Chicago Curie (5-3) at #6 Homewood-Flossmoor (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

Game 16 -- #22 Conant (6-3) at #11 Neuqua Valley (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

CLASS 7A

First Round

Game 1 -- #32 Blue Island Eisenhower (5-4) at #1 Chicago Mt. Carmel (9-0), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m.

Game 2 -- #17 Benet Acad. (6-3) at #16 Glenbard North (6-3), Fri., Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

Game 3 -- #25 Lincoln-Way West (5-4) vs. #8 Chicago Phillips (7-1) at Chicago Gately Stadium, Sat., Nov. 2, 3:30 p.m.

Game 4 -- #24 Burbank Reavis (6-3) at #9 Normal Community (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

Game 5 -- #29 Rockford Auburn (5-4) at #4 Hersey (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

Game 6 -- #20 Lake Zurich (6-3) at #13 Tinley Park Andrew (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 5 p.m.

Game 7 -- #28 Moline (5-4) at #5 Willowbrook (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

Game 8 -- #21 Lansing Thornton Fractional South (6-3) at #12 Yorkville (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

Game 9 -- #31 Libertyville (5-4) at #2 LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy (9-0), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 10 -- #18 Pekin (6-3) at #15 Harvey Thornton (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 2 p.m.

Game 11 -- #26 South Holland Thornwood (5-4) at #7 Batavia (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 12 -- #23 Grant (6-3) at #10 Rockton Hononegah (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 13 -- #30 Chicago Lincoln Park (5-3) at #3 Rolling Meadows (9-0), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 14 -- #19 DeKalb (6-3) at #14 Prospect (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

Game 15 -- #27 Downers Grove North (5-4) at #6 Maine West (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

Game 16 -- #22 Wheaton Warrenville South (6-3) at #11 Machesney Park Harlem (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

CLASS 6A

First Round

Game 1 -- #16 Grayslake North (5-4) at #1 Prairie Ridge (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 2 -- #9 Lakes (6-3) vs. #8 Chicago Simeon (6-1) at Chicago Gately Stadium, Sat., Nov. 2, 12 noon

Game 3 -- #13 Chicago St. Ignatius (5-4) at #4 Cary-Grove (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 4 -- #12 Chicago Mather (6-2) at #5 Antioch (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 5 -- #15 Crystal Lake South (5-4) at #2 Deerfield (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 6 -- #10 Riverside-Brookfield (6-3) vs. #7 Chicago Kenwood (7-1) at Gately Stadium, Sat., Nov. 2, 7 p.m.

Game 7 -- #14 Lake Forest (5-4) at #3 Belvidere North (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m.

Game 8 -- #11 Crystal Lake Central (6-3) at #6 Maple Park Kaneland (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m.

Game 9 -- #16 Chicago Morgan Park (5-3) at #1 East St. Louis Sr. (9-0), Sat., Nov. 2, 2 p.m.

Game 10 -- #9 Rock Island (7-2) at #8 Dunlap (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 2 p.m.

Game 11 -- #13 Washington (6-3) at #4 Oak Lawn Richards (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

Game 12 -- #12 Palos Heights Shepard (6-3) vs. #5 Peoria (8-1) at Peoria Stadium, Fri., Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m.

Game 13 -- #15 Danville (6-3) at #2 Chatham Glenwood (9-0), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 14 -- #10 Springfield (7-2) at #7 Lemont (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 5 p.m.

Game 15 -- #14 Midlothian Bremen (6-3) at #3 Crete-Monee (9-0), Sat., Nov. 2, 2 p.m.

Game 16 -- #11 New Lenox Providence Catholic (6-3) at #6 Normal Community West (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 3 p.m.

CLASS 5A

First Round

Game 1 -- #16 Chicago Heights Marian (5-4) at #1 Sterling (9-0), Fri., Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

Game 2 -- #9 Glenbard South (6-3) at #8 Chicago St. Rita (6-3), Fri., Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

Game 3 -- #13 Burbank St. Laurence (5-4) at #4 Country Club Hills Hillcrest (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

Game 4 -- #12 Fenwick (5-4) vs. #5 Chicago Payton (8-0) at Chicago Lane Stadium, Sat., Nov. 2, 6 p.m.

Game 5 -- #15 Chicago Hyde Park (5-3) at #2 Rockford Boylan Catholic (9-0), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 6 -- #10 Aurora Marmion Academy (6-3) vs. #7 Chicago Amundsen (7-1) at Winnemac Stadium, Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 7 -- #14 Evergreen Park (5-4) at #3 Sycamore (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 2 p.m.

Game 8 -- #11 Elmwood Park (6-3) at #6 Montini (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 9 -- #16 Decatur MacArthur (5-4) at #1 Mt. Zion (9-0), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 10 -- #9 Joliet Catholic Acad. (6-3) at #8 Morton (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 2 p.m.

Game 11 -- #13 Peoria Notre Dame (6-3) at #4 Kankakee Sr. (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 3 p.m.

Game 12 -- #12 Mascoutah (6-3) at #5 Carbondale (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 2:30 p.m.

Game 13 -- #15 LaSalle-Peru) (5-4) at #2 Rochester (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 3 p.m.

Game 14 -- #10 Highland (6-3) at #7 Cahokia (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 2 p.m.

Game 15 -- #14 Troy Triad (6-3) at #3 Marion (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 2 p.m.

Game 16 -- #11 Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (6-3) at #6 Morris (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 2 p.m.

CLASS 4A

First Round

Game 1 -- #16 Chicago Phoenix (3-4) at #1 Coal City (9-0), Sat., Nov. 2, 2 p.m.

Game 2 -- #9 Chicago Agricultural Science (6-2) at #8 Kewanee (6-3), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 3 -- #13 Chicago Clark (5-3) vs. #4 Wheaton St. Francis (8-1) at Wheaton College, Sat., Nov. 2, 11 a.m.

Game 4 -- #12 North Chicago (5-4) at #5 Genoa-Kingston (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 5 -- #15 Chicago Urban Prep/Bronzeville (4-5) at #2 Richmond-Burton (9-0), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 6 -- #10 Manteno (5-4) at #7 Marengo (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

Game 7 -- #14 Chicago Sullivan (5-3) at #3 IC Catholic (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 6 p.m.

Game 8 -- #11 Dixon (5-4) at #6 Stillman Valley (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 9 -- #16 Taylorville (5-4) at #1 Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central (9-0), Sat., Nov. 2, 6 p.m.

Game 10 -- #9 Murphysboro (Coop) (7-2) at #8 Bethalto Civic Memorial (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 4 p.m.

Game 11 -- #13 Clinton (6-3) at #4 Tolono Unity (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 2 p.m.

Game 12 -- #12 Kankakee McNamara (6-3) at #5 Paris (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 1:30 p.m.

Game 13 -- #15 Roxana (5-4) at #2 Columbia (9-0), Sat., Nov. 2, 2 p.m.

Game 14 -- #10 Fairbury Prairie Central (7-2) at #7 Olney Richland County (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

Game 15 -- #14 Breese Central (5-4) at #3 Effingham (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 2 p.m.

Game 16 -- #11 Salem (7-2) at #6 Benton (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 2 p.m.

CLASS 3A

First Round

Game 1 -- #16 Poplar Grove North Boone (5-4) at #1 Princeton (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

Game 2 -- #9 Spring Valley Hall (6-3) at #8 Peotone (6-3), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 3 -- #13 Seneca (5-4) at #4 Farmington (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

Game 4 -- #12 Chicago Carver (6-2) at #5 Paxton-Buckley-Loda (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 2 p.m.

Game 5 -- #15 Rock Island Alleman (5-4) at #2 Byron (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 6 -- #10 Chicago Harlan (6-2) at #7 Durand (Du-Pec Coop) (6-3), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 7 -- #14 Lisle Sr. (5-4) at #3 Wilmington (8-1), Fri., Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

Game 8 -- #11 Chicago Dunbar (6-2) at #6 Eureka (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 2 p.m.

Game 9 -- #16 Newton (5-4) at #1 Beardstown (9-0), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 10 -- #9 Quincy Notre Dame (6-3) at #8 Greenville (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 2 p.m.

Game 11 -- #13 Alton Marquette (5-4) at #4 Fairfield (9-0), Sat., Nov. 2, 2 p.m.

Game 12 -- #12 West Frankfort Frankfort (6-3) at #5 Breese Mater Dei (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 13 -- #15 St. Joseph-Ogden) (5-4) at #2 Williamsville (9-0), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 14 -- #10 Monticello (6-3) at #7 DuQuoin (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 2 p.m.

Game 15 -- #14 Virden North Mac (5-4) at #3 Vandalia (9-0), Sat., Nov. 2, 2 p.m.

Game 16 -- #11 Carlinville (6-3) at #6 Mt. Carmel (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 2 p.m.

CLASS 2A

First Round

Game 1 -- #16 Rockford Christian (5-4) at #1 Knoxville (9-0), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 2 -- #9 Tremont (6-3) at #8 Watseka (6-3), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 3 -- #13 Orion (5-4) at #4 Sterling Newman Central Catholic (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 4 -- #12 Rushville-Industry) (6-3) at #5 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 2 p.m.

Game 5 -- #15 Savanna West Carroll (5-4) at #2 Minonk Fieldcrest (9-0), Fri., Nov. 1, 6 p.m.

Game 6 -- #10 Chicago Orr (6-2) at #7 Elgin St. Edward (6-3), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 7 -- #14 Mendon Unity (Coop) (5-4) at #3 Clifton Central (9-0), Sat., Nov. 2, 3 p.m.

Game 8 -- #11 Palos Heights Chicago Christian (6-3) at #6 Aledo Mercer County (6-3), Sat., Nov. 2, 3 p.m.

Game 9 -- #16 Red Bud (5-4) at #1 Pana (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 2 p.m.

Game 10 -- #9 Nokomis (Coop) (7-2) at #8 Fithian Oakwood (7-2), Fri., Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

Game 11 -- #13 Eldorado (5-4) at #4 Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 12 -- #12 Villa Grove-Heritage (Coop) (5-4) at #5 Nashville (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 1:30 p.m.

Game 13 -- #15 Sesser-Valier (Coop) (5-4) at #2 Maroa-Forsyth (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 14 -- #10 Auburn (6-3) at #7 Chester (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 1:30 p.m.

Game 15 -- #14 McLeansboro Hamilton County (5-4) at #3 Decatur St. Teresa (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 16 -- #11 Flora (6-3) at #6 Tuscola (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 2 p.m.

CLASS 1A

First Round

Game 1 -- #16 Lewistown (5-4) at #1 Kewanee Wethersfield (Coop (9-0), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 2 -- #9 Forreston (7-2) at #8 Ottawa Marquette (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 2 p.m.

Game 3 -- #13 Cambridge Ridgewood (Coop) (6-3) at #4 Morrison (9-0), Sat., Nov. 2, 4 p.m.

Game 4 -- #12 Abingdon-Avon (6-3) at #5 Kirkland Hiawatha (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 2 p.m.

Game 5 -- #15 Aurora Christian (5-4) at #2 Lena-Winslow (9-0), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 6 -- #10 Orangeville (6-3) vs. #7 Chicago Hope Acad. (7-2) at Altgeld Park, Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 7 -- #14 Fulton (5-4) at #3 Freeport Aquin (9-0), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 8 -- #11 Stockton (6-3) at #6 Princeville (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 2 p.m.

Game 9 -- #16 Havana (5-4) at #1 Moweaqua Central A & M (9-0), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 10 -- #9 Toledo Cumberland (6-3) at #8 Fisher (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 2 p.m.

Game 11 -- #13 Oakland Tri-County (Coop) (5-4) at #4 Arcola (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 12 -- #12 Mt. Sterling Brown County (5-4) at #5 Greenfield-Northwestern (Coop) (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 1 p.m.

Game 13 -- #15 White Hall North Greene (5-4) at #2 Argenta-Oreana (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 1:30 p.m.

Game 14 -- #10 Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (6-3) at #7 Carrollton (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 2 p.m.

Game 15 -- #14 Catlin Salt Fork (5-4) at #3 Camp Point Central (8-1), Sat., Nov. 2, 2 p.m.

Game 16 -- #11 Casey-Westfield) (6-3) at #6 Athens (7-2), Sat., Nov. 2, 2 p.m.

Boys soccer

Monday's results

Class 3A Oswego regional final

Oswego 5, Waubonsie Valley 3

Waubonsie Valley 1 2 --3

Oswego 1 4 --5

Scoring -- WV: Gallegos; Gonzalez; Carrillo. O: Udy; Hernandez; McCaw; Moran; Chavez. Goalkeepers -- WV: Frimaldo (7 saves). O: Gutierrez (5 saves)

Boys cross country

Saturday's late results

1A Walther Christian regional

TEAM SCORES

Advancing teams -- Chicago University 37; Wheaton Academy 60; Montini 67; Westmont 108; Timothy Christian 125; Walther Christian 155; IC Catholic Prep 199.

Other team results -- Acero/Soto 231; Acero/Garcia 255; Christ the King 312.

INDIVIDUAL PLACEWINNERS

Top 10 finishers -- Sikora (C.Univ) 16:15; 2. Edwards-Levin (C.Univ) 16:22; 3. Fisch (Mont) 16:31; 4. Mitchell (TC) 17:14; 5. Rosland (West) 17:35; 6. Norwood (Walther) 17:35; 7. May (Mont) 17:44; 8. Myers (WhAc) 17:45; 9. Gin (C.Univ) 17:46; 10. Ginsburg (C.Univ) 17:47.

Advancing individuals -- Rojas (A/S) 19:01; Law (Christian Liberty Academy) 19:19; Coria (A/G) 19:45; Vasich (Lisle) 20:00; Orozco (Lisle) 20:02.

Girls volleyball

Monday's results

Class 2A Lisle regional

Aurora Central Catholic d. Lisle 25-22, 25-23

Girls cross country

Saturday's late results

1A Walther Christian regional

TEAM SCORES

Advancing teams -- IC Catholic Prep 31; Wheaton Academy 81; Chicago University 90; Timothy Christian 108; Westmont 111; Willows Academy 112; Montini 115.

Other team results -- Acero/Garcaia 260

INDIVIDUAL PLACEWINNERS

Top 10 finishers -- 1. Manchester (ICCP) 18:25; 2. Wolke (Christian Liberty Academy) 18:26; 3 O'Donnell (Chi.IUniv) 18:33; 4. Calcagno (ICCP) 19:21; 5. Chaidez (ICCP) 19;33; 6. Gertsen (Mon) 19:35; 7. Lebo (WhAc) 19:39; 8. Clark (TC) 19:49; 9. Park (Chi.Univ) 19:54; 10. Johnson (ICCP) 20:28.

Advancing indivuals -- Wolke (Christian Liberty Academy) 18:26; Laning (Lisle) 22:08; Perry (Mooseheart) 22:16; Schalk (Mooseheart) 24:37; Benancio (Acer/Garcia) 25:01.

2A Bremen regional

TEAM SCORES

Advancing teams -- Benet 20; Lemont 51; Oak Forest 100; Hinsdale South 107; Providence Catholic 120; Bremen 183

Other team results -- Richards 192; Tinley Park 220; Hillcrest 0

INDIVIDUAL PLACEWINNERS

Top 10 finishers -- Politza (Lem) 17:27; 2. Spellman (Ben) 17:42; 3. Jackson (Ben) 17:53; 4. Camic (Ben) 18:06; 5. Andrews (Ben) 18:10; 6. Diamond (Ben) 18:26; 7. Parisi (Ben) 18:33; 8. Weber (Ben) 18:39; 9. Petersen (HS) 18:41; 10. Ramsey (OF) 19:15

Advancing indivuals -- N.Wrobel (Rich) 21:11; O.Wrobel (Rich) 22:20; Hultman (TP) 22:35; Olague (Rich) 22:45; Guerra (TP) 23:07

Class 3A Glenbard West regional at Camera Park

TEAM SCORES

Advancing teams -- Glenbard West 41; Wheaton Warrenville South 43; York 56; Wheaton North 107; Willowbrook 145; Glenbard East 170

Other team resuls -- Lake Park 215; Addison Trail 230; Glenbard North 246

INDIVIDUAL results

Top 10 finishers -- 1. Hart (GW) 15:57.84; 2. Poglitsch (WWS) 17:12.66; 3. Allman (GW) 17:16.42; 4. Engel (GW) 17:25.70; 5. Nenniger (WWS) 17:36.01; 6. Daigle (WN) 17:43.57; 7. Ansiel (WWS) 17:55.93; 8. Winton (Y) 17:57.04; 9. Hickey (Y) 18:01.36; 10. Berger (Y) 18:02.40

Advancing Individuals -- Sanfilippo (AT) 18:16; Benavides (LP) 19:38; Mack (LP) 19:51; Ford (AT) 20:29; Jones (GN) 20:32

Class 3A St. Charles North regional at Leroy Oakes Forest Preserve

TEAM SCORES

Advancing teams -- Batavia 35; St. Charles East 71; Geneva 84; St. Charles North 107; South Elgin 117; Bartlett 154.

Other team results -- West Chicago 159; Elgin 238; Streamwood 0

INDIVIDUAL results

Top 10 finishers -- 1. Schlenker (Bat) 17:13.1; Abbott (SCE) 17:32.5; 3. Ruff (SE) 17:48.5; 4. Price (SCN) 17:59.6; 5. Schifferer (Bat) 18:05.1; 6. Gianfrancesco (Bat) 18:06.7; 7. Pratt (Gen) 18:26.2; 8. Buchanan (Bart) 18:27.1; 9. Larsen (Gen) 18:32.5; 10. Cole (Bat) 18:36.8.

Advancing individuals -- Pacer (WC); Zomparelli (WC); Buzano (WC); Sinclair (Strm); Medina (WC)

Upcoming events

today

Boys soccer

Class 2A Burlington Central sectional

Semifinals, 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A Lockport sectional

Semifinals, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Class 3A St. Charles East sectional

Semifinals, 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A Lyons Twp. sectional

Semifinals, 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Class 2A Regina Dominican regional

IC Catholic vs. Intrinsic Charter/Chicago Academy winner, 5:30 p.m.

Regina Dominican vs. Disney, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A Guerin regional

Timothy Christian vs. Guerin/St. Joseph winner, 5:30 p.m.

DePaul College Prep vs. Alcott/Marine Leadership Academy winner, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A Lisle regional

Montini vs. Westmont/Aurora Christian winner, 5:30 p.m.

Wheaton Academy vs. Lisle/ Aurora Central Catholic winner, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A Fenton regional

St. Francis vs. CICS Northtown/Amundsen winner, 5:30 p.m.

Fenton vs. Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A Carmel regional

Glenbard South vs. Grayslake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A Kankakee regional

Hinsdale South vs. Kankakee, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A Downers Grove North regional

Downers Grove North vs. Glenbard East, 5:30 p.m.

Glenbard West vs. Bartlett, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A Proviso West regional

WW South vs. Proviso West/Leyden winner, 5:30 p.m.

Maine South vs. West Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A Addison Trail regional

Downers Grove South vs. Lake Park, 5:30 p.m.

Addison Trail vs. Wheaton North, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A York regional

York vs. Glenbard North, 5:30 p.m.

Hinsdale Central vs. Willowbrook, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A Benet regional

Benet vs. East Aurora/Plainfield South winner, 5:30 p.m.

Plainfield Central vs. Bolingbrook, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A Neuqua Valley regional

Naperville Central vs. Plainfield East, 5:30 p.m.

Neuqua Valley vs. Yorkville, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A Oswego regional

Plainfield North vs. Oswego, 5:30 p.m.

Naperville North vs. Metea Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A Waubonsie Valley regional

Waubonsie Valley vs. Batavia, 5:30 p.m.

West Aurora vs. Oswego East, 6:30 p.m.