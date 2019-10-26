Scouting report: Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings

Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings at United Center, 6 p.m.

TV: NBC SportsChicago • Radio: WGN 720-AM

The skinny: The Kings will complete a four-game road trip against all Central Division teams. They started out with a 3-2 win over Winnipeg, but lost 5-2 at St. Louis on Thursday and 5-1 at Minnesota on Saturday. … The Blackhawks (2-5-2), Wild (4-7-0) and Kings (4-7-0) have the fewest points in the Western Conference. … Kings goalie Jack Campbell (2-2-0, 2.77 goals against average) will likely square off against the Hawks' Robin Lehner (1-1-2, 2.44) in net. … The Hawks have allowed 4.25 goals per game and are 0-4-0 without D-man Connor Murphy, who is on long-term injured reserve. With him, they are 2-1-2 and have allowed 2.4 goals per game.

Next: Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

-- John Dietz